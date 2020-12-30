Ritzel: Time for clarity from New York state on future of winter sports season

Here's what we do know: those athletes in those sports have been allowed to practice and work on skills — just no games or scrimmages — and New York has not traced COVID-spreading events back to hockey rinks or basketball courts.

In late October, Massachusetts shut down all hockey rinks in the state for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak was traced back to one. Of course, Massachusetts Gov. Charles Baker said the outbreak wasn't because of the hockey itself, but because of a bunch of irresponsible parents who didn't wear masks nor social distance.

While comparing high school sports to professionals is apples to oranges because of the difference in financial and health-related resources, has there been any evidence that the act of playing basketball, hockey or football puts an athlete at a higher risk of catching COVID? It doesn't seem so.

Keep in mind — New York state deemed it safe enough for 6,800 fans to attend the Buffalo Bills' home playoff game that will early place in early January in Orchard Park. This decision came after months of rhetoric that any amount of fans wouldn't be safe in a 70,000-seat stadium.