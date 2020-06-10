Ritzel: Time for New York-Penn League to reveal plans for 2020 season

The silence has been deafening.
Since March, baseball fans have been treated to endless squabbles between MLB and the Players Association about parameters for a 2020 season, which has been delayed several months due to COVID-19.
While MLB's status continues to be confusing and frustrating, the continuous updates have been in stark contrast to Minor League Baseball, which has been radio silent essentially since April.
The minor leagues are in purgatory. MiLB was already in a distressing situation after reports surfaced last fall that there were negotiations with MLB to eliminate 40 minor league teams around the country, including the Auburn Doubledays.
An October editorial from The Citizen requested that Doubledays management and city officials be transparent about the future of the team, while my colleague Chris Sciria wrote a column in February taking New York-Penn League president Ben Hayes to task for his complete absence during these reports of contraction.
That was all before coronavirus put a complete halt to professional sports in North America, effectively putting the minor leagues' future on the back burner.
That's not to say there hasn't been updates. In February, MLB agreed to increase minimum wages for minor leaguers, a point of contention for several years. A report from Baseball America in April followed, which claimed MLB and MiLB were close on the agreement to eliminate a chunk of minor league teams, though both parties denied the report and said negotiations were ongoing. Months later, there's still been no word on what 2021 and beyond holds.
So, in what was already going to be a complicated year due to rumors of contraction, MiLB continues to play the waiting game. Short-season teams, like the Doubledays, have prepared for the mid-June start just like any season — though new D'days general manager David Lindberg admitted in an interview earlier this month that finding local sponsorships has been difficult due to the uncertainty.
While milb.com and MiLB's official Twitter account have been busy promoting and providing content for this year's MLB Amateur Draft — which begins Wednesday night — the league has not addressed the status of the 2020 season since April. Meanwhile, the New York-Penn League hasn't had an update to its website since Jan. 29, when a story about the Brooklyn Cyclones' new manager was published. To make matters worse, the NY-PL has no official Twitter account to speak of (for the record, @Doubledays has not tweeted since April 15).
Wednesday afternoon, I received an email from a Doubledays season ticket holder in response to the aforementioned story about D'days management preparing for the 2020 season.
The season ticket holder expressed unhappiness with the lack of communication from the Doubledays, and the lack of clarity regarding season ticket refunds (which this person says cost them over $1,000).
The issue here is that the Doubledays — who are scheduled to open their season next Thursday, June 18 at Batavia — likely have no clear direction from the New York-Penn League or MiLB, as every league is in a holding pattern while MLB and the MLBPA sort out their issues. How can D'days management create an adequate refund plan when there's still no clear indication of how many games will be played?
As in many walks of life, it's the little guy that's taking the brunt of the hits while industry giants trade barbs and procrastinate on real action. While MiLB is at the mercy of MLB and local governments who are developing reopening plans, the lack of communication is disturbing.
If 2020 is it for the New York-Penn League, teams like the Doubledays deserved a proper send off, even if the mid-June start had to be pushed back.
Instead, many minor league teams seem likely to quietly slink out the door, while MiLB sits back, unable to produce a word.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!