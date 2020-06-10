Ritzel: Time for New York-Penn League to reveal plans for 2020 season

Wednesday afternoon, I received an email from a Doubledays season ticket holder in response to the aforementioned story about D'days management preparing for the 2020 season.

The season ticket holder expressed unhappiness with the lack of communication from the Doubledays, and the lack of clarity regarding season ticket refunds (which this person says cost them over $1,000).

The issue here is that the Doubledays — who are scheduled to open their season next Thursday, June 18 at Batavia — likely have no clear direction from the New York-Penn League or MiLB, as every league is in a holding pattern while MLB and the MLBPA sort out their issues. How can D'days management create an adequate refund plan when there's still no clear indication of how many games will be played?

As in many walks of life, it's the little guy that's taking the brunt of the hits while industry giants trade barbs and procrastinate on real action. While MiLB is at the mercy of MLB and local governments who are developing reopening plans, the lack of communication is disturbing.

If 2020 is it for the New York-Penn League, teams like the Doubledays deserved a proper send off, even if the mid-June start had to be pushed back.

Instead, many minor league teams seem likely to quietly slink out the door, while MiLB sits back, unable to produce a word.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

