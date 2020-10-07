Ritzel: Titans potential forfeit to Bills would be unfortunate lesson

Monday passed, and there were no more positives. Tuesday passed, and there were no more positives. Suddenly this outbreak looked to be a thing of the past.

That is until Wednesday morning, when it was reported that two more Titans had positive tests, and that several players organized a workout last Wednesday at a Nashville high school when the team facility was closed, which is a breach of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Should the Titans be handed an L for their negligence? Should the Bills be awarded a win for simply being the right opponent at the right time? I imagine the Steelers, who were the first victim of the Titans' carelessness and had their bye moved up to Week 4 at a moment's notice, would take issue with such a decision.

It's been proven, whether it be through three weeks of the NFL season or two months of the MLB season, that playing these games is possible if individuals follow the protocols: wear your masks, social distance when possible, avoid unnecessary travel outside of your home. When players don't follow those guidelines, that's when outbreaks happen. Just ask the Miami Marlins or St. Louis Cardinals players who broke MLB protocol back in July.