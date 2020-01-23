Ritzel: Transparency necessary after Jeter snubbed of unanimous vote

Derek Jeter wore No. 2 for the Yankees, but he won't be the No. 2 unanimous selection to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
As Tuesday's announcement for this year's Hall of Fame class approached, there was little doubt Jeter would be selected. Jeter, a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion and MVP of the 2000 World Series, is one of the most accomplished baseball players in recent memory.
Instead, conversation circled around whether the Baseball Writers' Association of America would make Jeter the second unanimous selection in the history of the Hall of Fame. Ex-Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera was the first to receive this delegation last year.
Well Tuesday came, and it was revealed that Jeter was not unanimous. Of the 397 votes cast, Jeter received 396 votes — one vote short.
Naturally, Yankee fans grabbed their pitchforks and lashed out in various fashions on social media. And perhaps understandably so. How could any voter leave a player as accomplished as Jeter off their ballot?
First, some context: the BBWAA began electing players to the Hall of Fame in 1936. A member of that inaugural class was Babe Ruth.
Ruth, considered by many to be the greatest baseball player that ever lived, did not receive a unanimous vote. Of the 226 ballots case, he was on 95%; he didn't even have the highest percentage of votes in that class, falling short of Ty Cobb's 98%.
Various factors could explain why 5% of those baseball writers left Ruth off the ballot. One explanation: writers didn't respect Ruth's gaudy statistics the same way we do today. After all, the same writers that voted on his Hall of Fame candidacy also determined the major leagues' MVP every year, and Ruth (somehow) only won one of those.
Another reason: Voters, even today, can be swayed against a player for personal reasons. If a writer had a poor working relationship with Ruth, that writer could've been less inclined to recognize his accomplishments.
Because Ruth, the best player ever, was not unanimous, voters in the ensuing decades decided that no one should be. And that approach, frankly, was ridiculous.
That's why it was so important for the BBWAA to reveal its ballots, mostly, starting in 2012. By doing so, it helps hold writers accountable. Don't want to vote for an obvious Hall of Famer? OK, then be ready to face criticism from the masses.
That doesn't mean every obvious choice will now be unanimous, or that writers won't use personal vendettas or other ridiculous reasons to not vote for those deserving.
In 2016, Ken Griffey Jr. appeared on 437 of 440 ballots (99%). Griffey Jr., arguably baseball's biggest star in the 1990s alongside Jeter, hit 630 home runs (and did so without ever being accused of PED usage). But three writers, for whatever reason, didn't think he was worth their Hall of Fame vote.
In recent years, the Pro Hockey Writers Association started requiring its members to be fully transparent and release their individual ballots. While the BBWAA reveals most ballots, writers are not required to release theirs. Most do now, but some still don't.
It was never revealed who the three writers were that didn't vote for Griffey Jr. When this year's ballots are released on Feb. 4, it's possible the writer who didn't choose Jeter won't publicize their ballot. And that's a shame.
At the end of the day, Jeter is a Hall of Famer, and the unanimous designation would've been the cherry on top of an illustrious career.
But accountability is one of the most important traits for any member of the media. Hopefully the curmudgeon that didn't vote for Jeter recognizes that and chooses transparency over secrecy.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.