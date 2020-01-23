Ritzel: Transparency necessary after Jeter snubbed of unanimous vote

Various factors could explain why 5% of those baseball writers left Ruth off the ballot. One explanation: writers didn't respect Ruth's gaudy statistics the same way we do today. After all, the same writers that voted on his Hall of Fame candidacy also determined the major leagues' MVP every year, and Ruth (somehow) only won one of those.

Another reason: Voters, even today, can be swayed against a player for personal reasons. If a writer had a poor working relationship with Ruth, that writer could've been less inclined to recognize his accomplishments.

Because Ruth, the best player ever, was not unanimous, voters in the ensuing decades decided that no one should be. And that approach, frankly, was ridiculous.

That's why it was so important for the BBWAA to reveal its ballots, mostly, starting in 2012. By doing so, it helps hold writers accountable. Don't want to vote for an obvious Hall of Famer? OK, then be ready to face criticism from the masses.

That doesn't mean every obvious choice will now be unanimous, or that writers won't use personal vendettas or other ridiculous reasons to not vote for those deserving.