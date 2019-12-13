The Syracuse men's basketball team first played Georgetown on Feb. 15, 1930, a game that the Orange won 40-18. They would only play 15 more times over the next five decades before the schools joined the newly created Big East at the start of the 1980s.
Quickly, the Hoyas became Orange fans' most-hated rival, thanks to Georgetown winning the final game at Manley Field House 52-50 on Feb. 12, 1980. Hoyas coach John Thompson famously declared that Manley was "officially closed" and the rivalry was on.
For the next 33 years, the two teams battled for Big East supremacy with some of their contests going down in conference history for their hostility and competitiveness.
Incredibly, the teams each won 36 times against each other in Big East conference play and each won seven times in the Big East Tournament, meaning each finished with a 43-43 record against the other.
Since Syracuse left the Big East for the ACC in the 2013-14 season, the teams have continued to play each other once since 2015. While conference bragging rights are no longer at stake, each team is aware of the history of the rivalry and seeks bragging rights.
The two teams play on Saturday in the latest installment of one of college basketball's greatest rivalries. With that in mind, here is a look back at five memorable Syracuse victories over the hated Hoyas.
Feb. 9, 1981 — Syracuse 66, Georgetown 64: Syracuse had lost its first three Big East conference games against Georgetown so it had special meaning to finally beat the Hoyas and even better to do it in the Carrier Dome. Dan Schayes led the Orange with 19 points and 23 rebounds.
Syracuse would make it two straight wins less than a month later at the Carrier Dome when they beat Georgetown 67-53 in the Big East Tournament semifinals. The win was part of Syracuse's first ever Big East Tournament championship, when they overcame Villanova in three overtimes for the title, a year before the tournament moved to its current site at Madison Square Garden in New York.
March 7, 1986 — Syracuse 75, Georgetown 73, overtime, Big East Tournament semifinals: This was Pearl Washington's last Big East Tournament win; the junior would leave early to go to the NBA. Pearl led the Orange with 21 points. Just as important, it was the first time that Pearl had beat the Hoyas in a Big East tourney game.
The Orange would lose the conference championship by just a single point to St. John's, 70-69.
March 15, 1992 — Syracuse 56, Georgetown 54, Big East Tournament championship: Freshman Lawrence Moten burst on the scene and quickly became a part of the history of the rivalry as he scored 20 points to help lead the Orange to the conference tournament title.
Feb. 14, 2009 — Syracuse 98, Georgetown 94, overtime: Eric Devendorf and Jonny Flynn put on a memorable show as the Orange came through.
Flynn led the Orange with 25 points and 13 assists and Devendorf contributed 23 points.
March 15, 2013, Syracuse 58, Georgetown 55, Big East Tournament semifinals, overtime — This would be the last time the Orange and Hoyas would play in the same conference and fittingly Syracuse's final Big East victory came against their biggest rival.
It was a team effort as James Southerland, Brandon Triche and Baye Moussa Keita each scored 13 points to lead Syracuse. The Orange had led by nine at the half before the Hoyas rallied to force overtime. Syracuse, though, would prevail in the extra session in a game in which the Orange were decided underdogs.