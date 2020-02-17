Rough second half dooms Port Byron girls basketball against Onondaga

PORT BYRON — In the first half, Port Byron girls basketball went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in New York state.
The Panthers' level of play couldn't be sustained in the second half, however, which allowed Onondaga to seize control and run away with a 54-36 victory over Port Byron Monday at Dana West High School.
While Onondaga went into halftime with a one-point lead, Port Byron was ahead for most of the first two quarters. But the Panthers were limited to five points in the third quarter as the Tigers built a double-digit lead.
"The key to the game was going to be owning the boards, and staying composed and not turning the ball over in the second half," Port Byron coach Mindy Gilbert said. "It's unfortunate that we lost, but we know we can play with teams like this and this caliber of talent. We just have to string four quarters together in order to be successful."
Some of Port Byron's second-half struggles can be attributed to rebounding. Typically a strong team on the boards, the Panthers couldn't match up with Onondaga's height.
That created a lot of second- and third-chance for the Tigers, often resulting in baskets. At the other end, Port Byron was often held to one shot.
"Onondaga has height. We don't really have a lot of height," Gilbert said. "Most of what we do on the boards is due to hustle and positioning. Sometimes it gets discouraging when kids are just reaching over you for rebounds. My kids did the best they could do, but rebounding was a huge piece of the game."
Down 43-29 after the third quarter, there was hope for the Panthers to begin the fourth. Senior guard Chloe Skutt knocked down a pair of 3s in the first minute of the fourth to make things interesting.
Skutt finished with 10 points, a team high. Not often leaned on for many minutes, Skutt might be a late-season diamond in the rough.
"She is a great shooter and she fell right into it tonight," Gilbert said. "They decided not to honor her, so the biggest thing I told her was to make them pay and shoot those shots. She had that confidence and knocked them down, and that did give us a little bit a jump. But we'd make a shot and then they'd have two or three possessions when they'd score. It just didn't work out."
After Skutt's 10 points, Ava Mills was next with nine, while Rileigh Luste and Grace Ford both added six points.
Port Byron (13-6) has one more game left on the schedule — the Panthers travel to Cazenovia on Tuesday — but Monday's game was the final home game for six seniors, who make up 75% of the roster.
Gilbert isn't looking forward to saying goodbye just yet. She hopes to send the group out with a nice playoff run, and perhaps another meeting with state-ranked Onondaga which will figure in as one of the top seeds.
"It's gonna be difficult to replace," Gilbert said. "I'll miss all of those kids. They all have something different that they bring to the table."
