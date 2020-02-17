Rough second half dooms Port Byron girls basketball against Onondaga

PORT BYRON — In the first half, Port Byron girls basketball went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in New York state.

The Panthers' level of play couldn't be sustained in the second half, however, which allowed Onondaga to seize control and run away with a 54-36 victory over Port Byron Monday at Dana West High School.

While Onondaga went into halftime with a one-point lead, Port Byron was ahead for most of the first two quarters. But the Panthers were limited to five points in the third quarter as the Tigers built a double-digit lead.

"The key to the game was going to be owning the boards, and staying composed and not turning the ball over in the second half," Port Byron coach Mindy Gilbert said. "It's unfortunate that we lost, but we know we can play with teams like this and this caliber of talent. We just have to string four quarters together in order to be successful."

Some of Port Byron's second-half struggles can be attributed to rebounding. Typically a strong team on the boards, the Panthers couldn't match up with Onondaga's height.

That created a lot of second- and third-chance for the Tigers, often resulting in baskets. At the other end, Port Byron was often held to one shot.