When asked about his favorite sport, Ross Burgmaster chuckles.
"Whatever season I'm in," he says.
Different times of the year yield different answers. In the fall, Burgmaster would say golf is his favorite. During the winter, hockey reigns supreme. Once spring rolls around, lacrosse ranks above the others.
An incoming senior at Auburn High School, Burgmaster is part of the endangered species known as the three-sport athlete.
His yearly calendar is full of athletic commitments. After time spent with Auburn's varsity golf, hockey and lacrosse programs during the school year, Burgmaster's summer is consumed by lacrosse tournaments, workouts for hockey and his job — he works at Highland Park Golf Club, and with that comes a constant itch to hit the links.
"(Auburn lacrosse coach Matt Smith) is always telling me to find time to be a kid and enjoy summer," Burgmaster said. "It's a lot of money and time invested."
Sport specialization is a recent trend among both youth and high school ages, as athletes are more commonly focusing on a single sport instead of multiple.
There was enough concern with this trend that the National Federation of High Schools Foundation funded a study in 2016 regarding the correlation between sports specialization and higher injury risk.
That study found that "highly-specialized athletes had an 85% increased risk of injury" compared to athletes who participated in multiple sports.
There are various reasons for specialization, whether it be the finances required to play multiple sports or the belief that honing in on one sport increases the likelihood to play competitively in college or professionally.
For some, like Burgmaster or Port Byron's Ava Mills, playing different sports year-round is as important as eating and breathing. Mills, who attends Dana West High School, excels in varsity programs for soccer, basketball and softball.
She rejects the idea that focusing on one sport is the proper route.
"I've grown up playing three sports so that's all I've really ever known," Mills told The Citizen in June. "The two weeks between soccer and basketball or basketball and softball I don't know what to do with myself."
Like Burgmaster, Mills' schedule is filled with competition. After high school softball in the spring, Mills plays with her travel team throughout the summer while also playing in summer basketball and soccer leagues.
With such a cluttered schedule, there are times when she must pick one sport over the other and skip a summer league game here and there.
"It's very packed," Mills said. "I'm not used to sitting around and not doing anything."
Burgmaster's had his share of dilemmas over the years. Section III golf is unique in that some schools, like Auburn, complete their regular season schedules and sectionals during the fall, while others do so in the spring season.
Section III's state qualifying tournament falls in the spring, so any Auburn golfer that advances that far will compete about six months after the regular season ends. Rust is unavoidable.
It's even tougher for Burgmaster — because of lacrosse, there's limited time to prepare for golf's State Quals. This spring, Burgmaster says he played about a round before State Quals but still advanced past the first day of competition.
Flipping the switch with each sport isn't easy. Going from hockey to lacrosse or vice-versa is particularly difficult — Burgmaster prides himself on being a physical player, but checking rules in lacrosse and hockey are completely different. In lacrosse, officials allow for more liberal use of the sticks.
"I remember a couple years ago I was playing in a summer league for hockey and I totally just cross-checked someone like I was in lacrosse," Burgmaster said. "(Former teammate) Evan Ryan said to me, 'You're still in lacrosse mode, dude.' That was funny, but you've just got to adjust your mind."
Neither Burgmaster or Mills could remember a time a coach tried to persuade them to focus on one sport, and instead they pointed out how supportive and encouraging their coaches have been.
"A lot of my coaches actually like that I play three sports, and I personally like it because it keeps me in shape all year," Mills said. "Most of my focus is probably to softball ... I don't think I've ever had a coach tell me that I just need to focus on softball.
"It's more, 'Don't get hurt.'"
That's the risk of playing three sports: suffer an injury in one sport and it could impact you for the next. Both athletes have endured instances when they suffered an injury and it impacted their availability when the next season rolled around. Last year, Mills missed half of basketball season due to an ankle injury suffered during soccer.
She returned healthy for softball season and was among Section III's leaders in most hitting categories.
Burgmaster was in a similar situation his sophomore year. During fall lacrosse, he tore the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist but played through it for most of hockey season.
Eventually an MRI determined the extent of the injury, but Burgmaster was told he couldn't damage the wrist any further; he stayed on the ice and helped Auburn advance all the way to the state semifinals.
The bill came due, however, in the spring, and Burgmaster missed half of lacrosse season.
"It sucks because I wanted to be there for (the lacrosse team) and lead them the best as possible," Burgmaster said. "At the same time, I was in hockey mode. We were making a run, we won sectionals and there was no way I was going to stop playing."
Both Burgmaster and Mills also recognize the role their parents play as three-sport athletes. Between golf, hockey and lacrosse for Burgmaster, or soccer, basketball and softball for Mills, a lot of money is spent, a lot of miles add up on the odometer, and a lot of time is required.
"My parents (Jeff and Stephanie) are my No. 1 supporters," Mills said. "They have brought me to every practice, every game, every open gym until me getting my driver's license. Ever since I was little, they were the ones that put me in sports and pushed me through sports."
Burgmaster is the youngest in a family where each sibling competed in multiple sports growing up. His sister Danielle is the oldest ("She paved the way") and played field hockey and lacrosse; Jack played football and lacrosse; and Alex played golf and lacrosse.
The latter two played men's lacrosse at the University at Albany. When Auburn hockey was set to play in the state semifinal in 2018, Albany had a crucial match-up the same day at the University of Maryland against the Terrapins, one of the nation's top programs at the time.
Obviously no one can't be in two places at once. Burgmaster's father, Dan, traveled to Maryland to watch Alex and Jack play, and then had plane tickets to fly up to Buffalo to watch Ross.
Unfortunately, the flight was delayed and Dan had to follow along on the radio, but Burgmaster's mother, Beth, was still present for the game.
"It just shows how much support they give us," Burgmaster said. "They really care about us."
Once his senior year is over, Burgmaster will head to the University of Notre Dame and play men's lacrosse for the Irish. It's then that his time as a three-sport athlete will end, something that he reluctantly accepts. Notre Dame has a golf course on campus and Burgmaster says he'll "definitely be bringing my clubs," but it might be time to hang up the skates.
At least for a little while, until that itch needs scratching again.
"I've had a good run there. You never know ... after college I might pick up the skates again."