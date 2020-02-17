Ryan Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona 500 crash

"That's what makes it so hard. Such a close-knit community, you know everybody. ... If you think about all the wrecks that we've had over the last how many number of years, some of them have been real serious. We've been real fortunate."

It wasn't the first crash like this for Newman at Daytona or at another superspeedway, the Talladega track in Alabama. His car went airborne and flipped repeatedly in the 2003 Daytona 500. He landed on his roof in that one and did again at Talladega in 2009.

He's been a harsh critic of NASCAR's struggles to keep cars on the ground, even getting fined for public comments the sanctioning body considered negative. In 2010, he said fans shouldn't even go to the track to see races at Talladega.

The Indiana native, who graduated with an engineering degree from Purdue, said earlier during Speedweeks he felt renewed in his second year at Roush Fenway Racing.

"It's all about competitiveness and fun," he said. "I want to have fun with my life. If I can have fun in this garage doing it and get paid what I feel like I deserve to get paid, then I'm all for it. It's got to be fun and it's got be rewarding in more ways than one.