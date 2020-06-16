Sabres change course, fire GM Botterill after 3 seasons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres fired general manager Jason Botterill on Tuesday in a dramatic change-of-course three weeks after co-owner Kim Pegula said his job was secure.

In announcing the decision, the Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration Kevyn Adams as Botterill's successor.

"The decision was made after many candid discussions with Jason during a full review of our hockey operations," Kim and her husband, Terry Pegula, said in a statement. "We recognized we have philosophical differences regarding how best to put ourselves in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup."

Botterill's dismissal represents a major reversal after Kim Pegula backed the GM in May, telling The Associated Press: "He's our GM. Our plan is to continue with him."

Pegula acknowledged at the time that the decision might not be popular with a win-starved fan base. She cited the GM's familiarity with the team and its needs as being invaluable with the Sabres entering an extended offseason as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With a 30-31-8 record, Buffalo finished 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and one spot short of qualifying for the NHL's expanded 24-team playoff.