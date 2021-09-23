Sabres' Jack Eichel fails physical, stripped of captaincy

BUFFALO — Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel failed his pre-training camp physical and was placed on injured reserve, leaving the two sides no closer to a resolution over how to treat a herniated disk which has sidelined the player for six months.

General manager Kevyn Adams said the player has also been stripped of his captaincy as the Sabres opened camp Thursday. The developments leave Eichel being out for the foreseeable future, with the growing likelihood the face of the franchise has already played his final game with the team which selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft.

In what has become an ever-widening rift, the Sabres have so far failed in their attempts to trade the five-time 20-goal scorer this offseason. And Eichel, who first publicly questioned his future in Buffalo in May, changed agents last month in hopes to spur a trade.

"We're not going to cave or back down due to pressure," Adams said. "If we had an easy solution, we would've acted on it. We'll look at every possible scenario as we move forward."

Adams said Eichel will not work out with the team, and informed Sabres players of the now former captain's status on Wednesday.