Sabres season on pause after players placed on COVID list

The teams played Sunday's game even though veteran winger Kyle Palmieri was sidelined by the protocols, in an announcement the Devils made shortly after faceoff. A source confirmed to The News that the Sabres had discussions with the NHL about postponing Sunday's game and were rebuffed by the league and the Devils.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted his disgust over the news Tuesday night.

"This should not have happened and is unacceptable," Poloncarz said. "The careers and lives of players, coaches, staff, and security at the arena and hotel where the Devils stayed (the Marriott HarborCenter) were put at risk by the NHL to play 2 games when it appears the Devils had an outbreak. The Sabres should be furious."

The league said that the decision on the Sabres was made jointly with the NHLPA and the club's medical groups, "who determined that more caution was warranted while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days."

The Sabres' training facilities downtown have been closed and will remain closed until further notice. The league said that it will review and revise the team's schedule in the coming days. As the schedule is currently constructed, the Sabres will not play again until they host Washington on Feb. 11.

"Sabres players and staff have been closely following and will continue to follow the COVID protocols as outlined by the NHL and the team's medical staff," the team said in a statement. "Our organization will continue to work with the league and our medical team to ensure the health and safety of our players."

