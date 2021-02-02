Sabres season on pause after players placed on COVID list

The Buffalo Sabres' season has been put on pause through Monday, the National Hockey League announced Tuesday.
The league says forward Taylor Hall and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen have entered the Covid-19 protocols and Buffalo's next three games will be rescheduled.
The Sabres' game Tuesday night on Long Island was canceled in the morning while the team was going through testing and contract tracing, and Thursday's game against the New York Islanders was also postponed in the wake of the announcement later in the day. The games in Boston on Saturday and Monday have been postponed, as well.
It's important to note that Hall and Ristolainen's names landing on the league's list do not necessarily mean they have tested positive. Players can make the list while waiting for confirmation of an initial positive as well as for a variety of other reasons that include being a close contact or a need to quarantine.
Meanwhile, the NHL also announced that five more members of the New Jersey Devils — forwards Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt and defensemen Damon Severson, Ty Smith and Matt Tennyson — have been added to the Covid Protocol list. That makes 14 New Jersey players in total.
The Devils split two games with the Sabres on Saturday and Sunday in KeyBank Center, with the opener played shortly after the news that veteran center Travis Zajac had joined the list.
The teams played Sunday's game even though veteran winger Kyle Palmieri was sidelined by the protocols, in an announcement the Devils made shortly after faceoff. A source confirmed to The News that the Sabres had discussions with the NHL about postponing Sunday's game and were rebuffed by the league and the Devils.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted his disgust over the news Tuesday night.
"This should not have happened and is unacceptable," Poloncarz said. "The careers and lives of players, coaches, staff, and security at the arena and hotel where the Devils stayed (the Marriott HarborCenter) were put at risk by the NHL to play 2 games when it appears the Devils had an outbreak. The Sabres should be furious."
The league said that the decision on the Sabres was made jointly with the NHLPA and the club's medical groups, "who determined that more caution was warranted while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days."
The Sabres' training facilities downtown have been closed and will remain closed until further notice. The league said that it will review and revise the team's schedule in the coming days. As the schedule is currently constructed, the Sabres will not play again until they host Washington on Feb. 11.
"Sabres players and staff have been closely following and will continue to follow the COVID protocols as outlined by the NHL and the team's medical staff," the team said in a statement. "Our organization will continue to work with the league and our medical team to ensure the health and safety of our players."