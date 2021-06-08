Sacred Heart gains two Auburn stars: Churney, Pirozzolo make commitments

AUBURN — Auburn High is saying goodbye to two student-athletes that performed among the very best in their respective sports.
Maroons starting quarterback Troy Churney and wrestler Luca Pirozzolo will both be attending Sacred Heart University in the fall to continue their athletic careers. The pair celebrated their commitments in a mock signing ceremony Tuesday at Auburn High school.
Introduced by their varsity coaches Dave Moskov and Andy Corbett, Churney and Pirozzolo signed on to their respective college in front of teammates and family. But first, their coaches shared some words about their athletes' accomplishments.
Pirozzolo's lengthy varsity wrestling career, which began when he was in seventh-grade, includes a pair of Section III Division I titles and trips to the New York state tournament. But Corbett was quick to point out Pirozzolo's accomplishments in the classroom.
Moskov highlighted Churney's junior and senior seasons as the Maroons' signal-caller. As a junior, Churney led the Maroons to their highest-scoring season in program history and a trip to the state quarterfinals. Then as a senior, Churney scored the final touchdown in a triple overtime win over Fayetteville-Manlius in April, which secured Auburn its first undefeated season since 1975.
Moskov also pointed out that in his first year as Auburn varsity coach, he coached Churney's father, Troy Sr., who was a defensive lineman.
Now the pair of 2021 graduates will take their talents to Sacred Heart, though each's process to selecting the college differed.
Pirozzolo was researching Division III schools when Sacred Heart wrestling coach John Clarke reached out to gauge his interest in attending school there. Pirozzolo visited the campus and ultimately couldn't pass on the opportunity to wrestle at Division I.
Churney was originally committed to Long Island University, but was swayed to Sacred Heart when conversations with the coaching staff painted a clearer picture to playing time and more financial support for tuition.
The duo, who plan to room together at college, thanked those in attendance and the Auburn community for their support during their decorated high school careers.
"I've had a crazy amount of support and encouragement over the years," Pirozzolo said. "They encouraged me to do my best, stayed after with me, pushed me. It was great to have coaches that care about you and want the best for you."
Said Churney, "No matter who you are, they support you and want the best for you. You feed off their energy."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.