Safe at home? Blue Jays end nomadic journey in Buffalo

"We haven't played in Buffalo, so it's still a road trip it feels like," said Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo, whose team is 5-8 after hopscotching up and down the East Coast. "But I'm going to say after the first couple of games, then it kind of becomes our home ballpark."

A ballpark, by the way, that is not the one in which Robert Redford's Roy Hobbs busted out all the lights in the climactic scene of "The Natural." The movie was shot at War Memorial Coliseum, which gave way to Sahlen Field in the late 1980s, though you could forgive Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly — whose team will be the visitors on Tuesday — for getting things mixed up.

"I'd never been to Buffalo in my life until this last winter," said Mattingly, whose team dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak two weeks ago that disrupted its own season. "I think about the Bills, and then 'The Natural.' Are we playing in that same stadium?"

Sorry.

Instead, the Marlins and Blue Jays will find themselves working in a facility that might as well be a snapshot of the 2020 season. Sure, the lights have been upgraded, the infield received a makeover and nearly every available wall received a splash of blue paint. The real work, however, focused on making the 32-year-old stadium compliant with MLB health protocols put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.