Saturday Showdowns: Several Cayuga County-area teams vying for section titles

It all comes down to this.
Six Cayuga County-area teams will compete for Section III championships on Saturday, culminating an unprecedented year for interscholastic sports.
This spring marks the first time that student-athletes have been able to participate in postseason tournaments, after sectional play was canceled for the fall and winter seasons due to COVID-19 concerns.
Unlike previous seasons, which settled championship games at neutral sites, the higher seeds will host each contest.
Here's which teams will vie for section titles in Saturday.
BASEBALL
Class A championship: No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 4 Christian Brothers Academy, noon, at Falcon Park
The Maroons are chasing their first section title since 2014 following wins at home against Fulton on Tuesday and at Whitesboro on Thursday.
Auburn has benefited from a pair of solid performances from starting pitchers Will Coleman and Ryan Birchard. Against the Red Raiders, Coleman went five innings and held batters to three hits and no earned runs in a 6-2 win for the Maroons. Birchard followed that up with 6 1/3 strong innings against Whitesboro, the 2019 Class A section champs.
Offensively, the Maroons have benefited from a single big inning in both wins. All of Auburn's runs against Fulton, in a 6-2 victory, came in the third inning. Against Whitesboro, all three runs came across in the fifth.
Auburn has not faced CBA this season. Coleman is expected to take the hill for the Maroons.
Class B-2 Championship: No. 3 Skaneateles vs. No. 5 Holland Patent, noon, at Skaneateles High School
The defending 2019 Section III Class B champions and state quarterfinalist Lakers are right back in the mix for another section title.
Skaneateles has scored 24 runs in two sectional games so far, with an 11-1 victory over Solvay in the quarterfinals and a 13-6 win against Little Falls in Thursday's semifinal.
Skaneateles leaned on Patrick Herr’s three-hit performance on Thursday that included a double, two RBIs and three runs.
Skaneateles and Holland Patent did not meet during the regular season.
Class C-1 Championship: No. 3 Port Byron vs. No. 1 Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m., at Damaschke Field in Oneonta
Two solid pitching performances by senior Brandon Relfe have Port Byron competing for a section title under first-year head coach Angelo Biondo.
Because Relfe threw only 71 pitches against Tully, he was available on the mound again Thursday at No. 2 Thousand Islands — NYSPHSAA rules dictate that if a pitcher throws 72 pitches or more at this point in the season, three nights of rest are required.
Port Byron's strategy paid off. Relfe struck out eight in a complete game victory, while Justin Morgenthaler led the offense with three hits, a run and two RBIs, as the Panthers knocked off the higher-seeded Vikings.
Port Byron faces a tall task against 2019 Class C state semifinalists. The Hawkeyes are 13-1 this season. If Relfe is unavailable, the Panthers could turn to eighth-grader Connor Usowski. The lefty has allowed only two earned runs and struck out 40 batters in 24 innings pitched this season, according to highschoolsportsstats.com.
SOFTBALL
Class A Championship: No. 3 Auburn at No. 1 Jamesville-DeWitt, noon, at Jamesville-DeWitt high school
No Cayuga County team has had a flair for the dramatic this postseason quite like the Maroons. Both of Auburn's wins so far this week have been decided with runs in the seventh inning or later.
Auburn also endured one of the crazier sectional games in recent memory. On Tuesday against Central Square, the Maroons battled back from a 6-3 deficit to tie the score in the seventh inning to force extras.
With two outs in the top of the eighth, and a Central Square runner at second, rain pounded Herman Avenue Elementary's fields, forcing the rest of the game to be postponed until Wednesday. When play resumed the next day, Morgan Cook hit a walk-off two-run homer to advance the Maroons to the next round.
On Thursday at Chittenango, it was Elise Clifford's turn to be the hero. Tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh, Clifford smashed a three-run homer — her second round-tripper of the postseason — to put Auburn ahead for good.
The Maroons face their toughest test of the season on Saturday against J-D. The top-seeded Red Rams have won 18 games this season, including a pair of victories over the Maroons. A key to J-D's success: holding Auburn's typically potent offense to a total of four runs in those two games.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class B Championship: No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Fayetteville-Manlius, 11 a.m., at Holland Stadium
Two familiar foes will decide the section champ for the third straight time, though the Maroons hope this match-up finally ends in their favor.
Auburn's 2018 defeat at the hands of F-M was a heartbreaker. The Maroons led the Hornets by three goals early in the second half, but were held scoreless in the final 15 minutes as F-M staged its comeback. With less than a minute to go, F-M scored the deciding goal on the man-advantage to win 10-9 and prevent Auburn from winning its first sectional title.
The 2019 rematch wasn't nearly as dramatic. While the Maroons held an early lead, an eight-goal run by F-M was ultimately the difference in a 16-8 contest.
Auburn, clearly, hopes the third time's the charm. This time around, the undefeated Maroons (14-0) are the No. 1 seed and feature a dominant offense that's averaged over 20 goals per game.
Class D Championship: No. 1 Skaneateles vs. No. 3 Westhill, 4 p.m., at Skaneateles High School
While the Lakers won't have an opportunity to compete for their fifth state title — the NYSPHSAA canceled all spring tournaments for the second straight year — like Auburn, they can complete an undefeated season.
Skaneateles has cruised through sectional play so far this week, easily dispatching of LaFayette/Onondaga and General Brown by scores of 19-2 and 15-5.
The Lakers are facing a team similarly as hot, with Westhill scoring dominant wins over Clinton and, in somewhat surprising fashion, South Jefferson.
This is Skaneateles' 19th straight section final appearance. Should the Lakers win, they'll claim their 14th section title and eighth since 2010.
