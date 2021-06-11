Saturday Showdowns: Several Cayuga County-area teams vying for section titles

Auburn's 2018 defeat at the hands of F-M was a heartbreaker. The Maroons led the Hornets by three goals early in the second half, but were held scoreless in the final 15 minutes as F-M staged its comeback. With less than a minute to go, F-M scored the deciding goal on the man-advantage to win 10-9 and prevent Auburn from winning its first sectional title.

The 2019 rematch wasn't nearly as dramatic. While the Maroons held an early lead, an eight-goal run by F-M was ultimately the difference in a 16-8 contest.

Auburn, clearly, hopes the third time's the charm. This time around, the undefeated Maroons (14-0) are the No. 1 seed and feature a dominant offense that's averaged over 20 goals per game.

Class D Championship: No. 1 Skaneateles vs. No. 3 Westhill, 4 p.m., at Skaneateles High School

While the Lakers won't have an opportunity to compete for their fifth state title — the NYSPHSAA canceled all spring tournaments for the second straight year — like Auburn, they can complete an undefeated season.

Skaneateles has cruised through sectional play so far this week, easily dispatching of LaFayette/Onondaga and General Brown by scores of 19-2 and 15-5.