Schumer: MLB officials will visit Binghamton to discuss Rumble Ponies' future

Major League Baseball officials will visit the Southern Tier next week to discuss a plan that could end minor league baseball in Binghamton.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced that MLB representatives will join him at NYSEG Stadium — home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The meeting will focus on the future of minor league baseball in Binghamton. Local stakeholders will attend, according to Schumer's office.

Binghamton is one of four cities that would be affected by MLB's contraction plan. Baseball officials want to restructure the minor league system, which would eliminate 42 teams. Four teams in New York — Auburn Doubledays, Batavia Muckdogs, Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Staten Island Yankees — would lose their affiliations with MLB clubs.

MLB's plan largely targets rookie and short-season clubs, such as the Doubledays, Muckdogs and Staten Island Yankees. Under the proposal, which is part of negotiations with Minor League Baseball for a new professional baseball agreement, the Rumble Ponies would be replaced as the Mets' Double-A affiliate by the Brooklyn Cyclones.

The Cyclones, like Auburn, Batavia and Staten Island, play in the short-season New York-Penn League.