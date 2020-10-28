Sciria: 2020 MLB season ends in a World Series of errors

To be fair, the Rays have used these methods for years and despite having one of the lowest payrolls in MLB, they've been competitive the last decade, even winning a pair of AL pennants. So I get the idea of staying true to your successful formula.

But as the old saying goes, rules were made to be broken and this is where Cash had to say the heck with it and stick with Snell until he showed signs he was in trouble. It sure wasn't then.

So sorry Rays fans, you'll always wonder if your team could have forced Game 7.

Then it got even crazier as during the game the Dodgers pulled third baseman Justin Turner because he tested positive for COVID-19. How does Turner even play if there was any chance he has it? I'm trying to figure out how MLB doesn't know a player has COVID-19 before a World Series game? If there's any chance, Turner should have been isolated so none of his teammates or staff members contract it.

Then to make it even worse Turner comes on the field to celebrate after the game. How does MLB let this happen? Turner had his mask off for pictures, kissed his wife and was in close proximity to others. The trophy presentation may turn out to be a super-spreader event. It was a reminder of the early part of the season when multiple MLB teams had cases causing numerous postponements.