Sciria: 2020 MLB season ends in a World Series of errors

Oh MLB, why do you make it so hard for us to love you?
Tuesday night should have been a night to celebrate the end of a season unlike any other, one that almost never was. The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first championship since 1988.
Instead Game 6 of the World Series was a microcosm of three things that plague the sport.
Let's go in order, starting off with Exhibit A why analytics has turned baseball into a game of numbers instead of a game of the brain.
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash pulls his starting pitcher, Blake Snell, in the sixth inning with his team leading 1-0 in an elimination game. Snell had struck out nine without a walk and had only thrown 73 pitches.
Somewhere, the recently departed Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson and Whitey Ford all rolled over in their graves. Why would Cash pull Snell?
Because that's analytics.
Cash said after the game he was concerned because it would be the third time Snell would be facing the top of the Dodgers lineup. Psst, Kevin, Snell blew through them the first two times, maybe you might have let him try a third time?
Of course the Dodgers plated the go-ahead runs after Snell came out. I do feel a little sorry for Cash. It isn't like modern MLB managers have the authority they used to just a decade ago. Just about every aspect of a MLB game is dictated by analytics. If a MLB manager goes against it, he won't be managing very long.
To be fair, the Rays have used these methods for years and despite having one of the lowest payrolls in MLB, they've been competitive the last decade, even winning a pair of AL pennants. So I get the idea of staying true to your successful formula.
But as the old saying goes, rules were made to be broken and this is where Cash had to say the heck with it and stick with Snell until he showed signs he was in trouble. It sure wasn't then.
So sorry Rays fans, you'll always wonder if your team could have forced Game 7.
Then it got even crazier as during the game the Dodgers pulled third baseman Justin Turner because he tested positive for COVID-19. How does Turner even play if there was any chance he has it? I'm trying to figure out how MLB doesn't know a player has COVID-19 before a World Series game? If there's any chance, Turner should have been isolated so none of his teammates or staff members contract it.
Then to make it even worse Turner comes on the field to celebrate after the game. How does MLB let this happen? Turner had his mask off for pictures, kissed his wife and was in close proximity to others. The trophy presentation may turn out to be a super-spreader event. It was a reminder of the early part of the season when multiple MLB teams had cases causing numerous postponements.
Turner needs to be fined, suspended, some kind of punishment. I get it, it's the World Series but guess what, the health of other people takes precedence.
Finally, in charge of it all was MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the person who called the World Series trophy "a piece of metal" and could use some PR lessons because he's become the most hated pro sports commissioner, taking the title from the NFL's Roger Goodell, not an easy feat. He was booed loudly and considering there were barely 10,000 fans at the game, that shows how much fans dislike him.
Either Manfred's microphone had issues or something else because he didn't sound like he was in good shape. His remarks sounded awkward, cringe worthy.
And the whole Turner fiasco is an indictment of his incompetence. Turner should never have been allowed to play if there was any chance he had COVID-19 and once it was discovered, the game should have been suspended.
Cash did Manfred a favor, his foolish removal of Snell, because of analytics, allowed the Dodgers to win the World Series and not force a Game 7 in which MLB would have to had make some tough decisions.
Knowing Manfred, they would have turned out as well as Cash's.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria
