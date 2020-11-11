Sciria: Another Syracuse football season to forget about

The Syracuse football team is on its bye week. Go ahead, make your jokes. Bye is favored by three points. It's an old joke but I doubt SU fans are laughing.
It's been that kind of season for the Orange, a 1-7 record, a five-game losing streak, fan apathy, wondering when basketball season starts, the usual.
Yeah, it's been bad. Injuries at key positions, players opting out because of COVID-19 (which no one can blame them for), younger players getting their feet wet. There's a list of reasons why Syracuse is struggling.
And yes, other college football teams are dealing with the same types of issues, so why should anyone feel bad for the Orange?
I don't think SU head coach Dino Babers wants anyone's sympathy nor would he accept it but there are times when you just need to say, let's forget about 2020 and move on.
Fans may talk about firing the coach but I doubt that's going to happen, not this year.
Babers guided the Orange to a 10-3 record just two years ago. That mark earned him a contract extension and likely a pay raise. I doubt the Syracuse athletic department wants to buy out that contract, especially during a pandemic that has seen massive cuts in college sports.
So for better or worse, Babers and Syracuse will remain together for the foreseeable future and I don't know if he is the problem with SU football.
There are some SU fans who have been spoiled by the success of the men's basketball program. Coach Jim Boeheim turned a regional program into a national brand, thanks in part to the Carrier Dome and the Big East. SU fans expect their team to be competing a NCAA tourney berth every season and maybe a Final Four now and then.
That thinking cannot be applied to football. Let me explain. In basketball, one or two great recruits can instantly turn a team into a title contender (remember 2003, Carmelo Anthony and Gerry McNamara; 1987, Derrick Coleman, Rony Seikaly, Sherman Douglas). With football, it takes numerous top players.
Syracuse football has not recruited players at that level on a consistent basis. You can recruit a bunch of good ones and maybe every few years you get a 10-win season, like 2018.
And while Syracuse is in the ACC — a southern-centric conference which boasts Clemson, a team that's won a couple of national titles over the last decade — it is really a northeastern program. And rarely do northeastern teams compete at the high level we see down South and in the Midwest.
Name the last true northeastern team to win a national title? It was Penn State in 1986, over 30 years ago. If you look at the teams that have won national titles since then, it's usually a team from the SEC (Alabama, LSU), Big 10 (Ohio State, Michigan), Pac 12 (USC) and now the ACC (Clemson). It's rare for a northeastern team to compete for national titles.
Since coach Ben Schwartzwalder left after 1970, the Orange have basically floundered the last 50 years. Dick MacPherson turned the program around in his seventh season and started about a 15-year period of very good teams and then the decline started after the turn of the millennium resulting in Paul Pasqualoni's dismissal in 2004. Since 2005, it's been poor, a 72-111 record.
Can Babers turn the program around? It was starting to look up, even last season's 5-7 mark wasn't bad considering SU was starting a new QB and the run defense was lackluster.
We'll have to wait until 2021 to see because unless the Orange undergo a miraculous transformation the next three games, 2020 will be another season to forget about.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!