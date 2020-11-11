Sciria: Another Syracuse football season to forget about

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Syracuse football team is on its bye week. Go ahead, make your jokes. Bye is favored by three points. It's an old joke but I doubt SU fans are laughing.

It's been that kind of season for the Orange, a 1-7 record, a five-game losing streak, fan apathy, wondering when basketball season starts, the usual.

Yeah, it's been bad. Injuries at key positions, players opting out because of COVID-19 (which no one can blame them for), younger players getting their feet wet. There's a list of reasons why Syracuse is struggling.

And yes, other college football teams are dealing with the same types of issues, so why should anyone feel bad for the Orange?

I don't think SU head coach Dino Babers wants anyone's sympathy nor would he accept it but there are times when you just need to say, let's forget about 2020 and move on.

Fans may talk about firing the coach but I doubt that's going to happen, not this year.

Babers guided the Orange to a 10-3 record just two years ago. That mark earned him a contract extension and likely a pay raise. I doubt the Syracuse athletic department wants to buy out that contract, especially during a pandemic that has seen massive cuts in college sports.