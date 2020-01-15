Sciria: Astros sign stealing scandal a big mess for MLB to clean up; Pete Rose should benefit

Careers have ended. Titles have been tainted. And Major League Baseball has a big black eye in its biggest scandal ever — bigger than steroids, bigger than the Black Sox and bigger than Pete Rose (more about him later).

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had no choice but to come down hard on the Houston Astros after an investigation showed they used an elaborate sign-stealing system in 2017 to cheat their way to a World Series title. That title will always have an asterisk next to it, it's fraudulent, achieved by cheating.

The fallout led to MLB coming down hard on the Astros, loss of draft picks, a MLB-maximum $5 million fine and the suspensions of now-dismissed GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. Former Astros bench coach Alex Cora, who also managed the 2018 champion Red Sox, was also removed from his position of Red Sox manager.

And it isn't over yet. New Mets manager Carlos Beltran was reportedly involved in the sign stealing when he was a player for the 2017 Astros. MLB gave the players immunity for their testimony so Beltran is in a kind of limbo. But if Beltran was heavily involved in sign stealing, how can the Mets keep him? What message does it send to baseball fans that Luhnow, Hinch and Cora all lose their jobs, and will likely never work in MLB again and Beltran gets to keep his just because he was a player.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up