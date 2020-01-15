Sciria: Astros sign stealing scandal a big mess for MLB to clean up; Pete Rose should benefit

Careers have ended. Titles have been tainted. And Major League Baseball has a big black eye in its biggest scandal ever — bigger than steroids, bigger than the Black Sox and bigger than Pete Rose (more about him later).
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had no choice but to come down hard on the Houston Astros after an investigation showed they used an elaborate sign-stealing system in 2017 to cheat their way to a World Series title. That title will always have an asterisk next to it, it's fraudulent, achieved by cheating.
The fallout led to MLB coming down hard on the Astros, loss of draft picks, a MLB-maximum $5 million fine and the suspensions of now-dismissed GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. Former Astros bench coach Alex Cora, who also managed the 2018 champion Red Sox, was also removed from his position of Red Sox manager.
And it isn't over yet. New Mets manager Carlos Beltran was reportedly involved in the sign stealing when he was a player for the 2017 Astros. MLB gave the players immunity for their testimony so Beltran is in a kind of limbo. But if Beltran was heavily involved in sign stealing, how can the Mets keep him? What message does it send to baseball fans that Luhnow, Hinch and Cora all lose their jobs, and will likely never work in MLB again and Beltran gets to keep his just because he was a player.
Look, sign stealing has been a part of baseball for decades, that is when a base runner gets on second and can see what pitch the catcher is signaling for and pass it along to the batter. That has not been outlawed by MLB. But using cameras and monitors is against the rules. MLB had warned all of its clubs not to use technical means to steal signs.
Maybe the Astros thought because they were using garbage cans that they weren't breaking the rules per se but maybe they were arrogant enough to think they could get away with it. Hinch reportedly told his team to stop but they didn't and being the adult in the room, should have done a better job ending it. As for Luhnow, being the GM, ultimately, it falls on his watch. None of these people have been banned for life (so far).
Why is this the biggest scandal in MLB history? What the Astros did affected at least the 2017 season and could have affected other seasons. The Astros won a title because they cheated. The 1919 White Sox threw the World Series, they didn't cheat. Steroids affected individual performance and while some teams with known steroid users (1989 A's) have won titles, there isn't enough proof that a team was legitimately jobbed of a title. With the 2017 Astros, we know the Yankees may not have won the AL pennant or the Dodgers may not have won the World Series.
Finally, Pete Rose, who has been on MLB's ineligible list since 1989 for betting on his own team to win when he was Reds manager, looks pretty good compared to the sign stealers. I've written many times over the years that unless there's proof that Rose bet when he was a player, he should be eligible to be in the Hall of Fame. Rose was rightly banned from managing but somehow MLB likes to use him for ceremonial events (with big sponsors). Remember the 1999 All-Star Game with the all-century team?
If Rose can be used for that, the guy should be inducted into the hall. Rose was no angel off the field but the hall is for what he did on it and the way he played the game. Let Rose be eligible for the hall, it's been more than 30 years.
Besides, the fact that MLB banned Rose for gambling but now has an official gambling partner is hypocritical at best. With more fallout coming from this sign stealing scandal, MLB could use some good PR. If it's Rose, who has served his sentence, good.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria