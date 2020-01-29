Sciria: Beating Duke would get Syracuse back in NCAA conversation

Some sports potpourri heading into a big weekend of games.
The Syracuse sports media (I'm looking mostly at the TV stations) have always tried to turn the Duke-Syracuse game into a rivalry. As I've written, say that to any Duke fan and they would laugh in your face, North Carolina is the Blue Devils' biggest rival and I'd say you could put North Carolina State and Wake Forest ahead of the Orange.
From the standpoint of the two winningest coaches in the history of the sport facing off, then yes, Duke-Syracuse is a great match-up. Syracuse used to have a rivalry, Georgetown, and even UConn, but as we know, that's ancient history. It's been seven years since Syracuse left the Big East for the ACC and the Orange still don't have a real rival and I doubt, despite the forced efforts, that Duke will be one, except for some Syracuse fans.
With that out of the way, Saturday's game is huge for Syracuse. The Orange righted the ship after their worst start in decades and are actually back in the conversation of possibly making the NCAA Tournament. Losing to Clemson on Tuesday night was tough, especially since it would have been another quality conference road win.
In a way, a close loss to the Tigers might actually help Syracuse. Having their five-game winning streak end in a game they should have won should be even more motivation to come out and beat the No. 9 Blue Devils. If Syracuse can win, it's another boost to their NCAA resume. The Orange play eight games in February, five at the Carrier Dome, and road games at Top 10 teams Florida State and Louisville. If Syracuse can come out of next month with six wins and two of them are against Top 10 teams, you have to like their chances to be in the thick of the NCAA conversation come March 1.
For the first ever, you can legally bet on the Super Bowl in New York state. You can bet the game itself, the total (aka the over/under) and the tens of props.
Of course you'll have to go one of the seven upstate casinos to place your wagers. It would be nice if we had mobile sports betting but I've written enough about that and it makes no sense to beat a dead horse.
So what can you bet? How about the coin toss? The player to correctly call the coin toss? Any quarterback to throw a forward pass after a lateral? Any offensive lineman to score a touchdown? You can bet the first half by itself, or a quarter. Total tackles by a player.
You get the point, there are a ton of prop bets. It may actually be smarter to bet the props alone and skip the game. Unless you're a Chiefs or 49ers fan, you may have more fun betting on the game and seeing how your wagers turn out.
Just remember, don't go too crazy.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria