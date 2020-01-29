Sciria: Beating Duke would get Syracuse back in NCAA conversation

Some sports potpourri heading into a big weekend of games.

The Syracuse sports media (I'm looking mostly at the TV stations) have always tried to turn the Duke-Syracuse game into a rivalry. As I've written, say that to any Duke fan and they would laugh in your face, North Carolina is the Blue Devils' biggest rival and I'd say you could put North Carolina State and Wake Forest ahead of the Orange.

From the standpoint of the two winningest coaches in the history of the sport facing off, then yes, Duke-Syracuse is a great match-up. Syracuse used to have a rivalry, Georgetown, and even UConn, but as we know, that's ancient history. It's been seven years since Syracuse left the Big East for the ACC and the Orange still don't have a real rival and I doubt, despite the forced efforts, that Duke will be one, except for some Syracuse fans.

With that out of the way, Saturday's game is huge for Syracuse. The Orange righted the ship after their worst start in decades and are actually back in the conversation of possibly making the NCAA Tournament. Losing to Clemson on Tuesday night was tough, especially since it would have been another quality conference road win.