Buffalo Bills fans may finally get to exorcise some old demons this weekend when the New England Patriots make their annual trip to West Foxborough, I mean, Orchard Park. Since 2000, when Bill Belichick started coaching the Patriots, New England has won 33 of its last 38 games against Buffalo.
The Bills have only one win in their home stadium against the Patriots since 2004. The Bills last beat Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on their home turf in 2011, coincidentally, the last time Buffalo got off to a 3-0 start. For Bills fans to really believe this team is playoff caliber, then this is the week to prove it.
What makes this match-up intriguing is both teams are 3-0 because their opponents have been horrible so far. New England has beaten Pittsburgh, Miami and the Jets, a combined 0-9. Buffalo has beaten the Jets, the Giants (more about them later) and the Bengals, a combined 1-8.
Is Buffalo 3-0 because they're actually a very good team or because they've beaten some bad opponents? Buffalo had to overcome a 16-0 deficit to beat the Jets. They played the Giants with Eli Manning as the starting quarterback and they almost blew a 14-0 lead at home against the Bengals.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have blown out the Steelers, Dolphins and Jets, all by double digits.
So on paper, it looks like the Patriots will continue their mastery over the Bills, right? They should. But the Bills know this game doesn't define their season. There's still 12 games left after this weekend, a long way to go. The current Buffalo team, which has been assembled over the last few years shouldn't be affected by that bad history. If the Bills can get off to a good start, build some confidence and get the crowd into it, they may be able to beat New England and actually make the AFC East more than a one-horse race.
For Jets fans, they know their team is going to have a good Sunday, New York has its bye. And what a great time for that bye. This was supposed to be the start of a new era for the Jets, new coach, new uniforms, QB Sam Darnold in his second year, the sky was supposed to be the limit (sorry, couldn't resist) and instead, it's all come crashing down (sorry again).
Darnold has mono, nothing to joke about, and may be out another month. The Jets are down to their third-string quarterback, David Fales, after back-up Trevor Simian was hurt against the Browns in Week 2. New head coach Adam Gase was supposed to be an offensive genius, instead his play calling is being criticized and big money free agent running back Le'Veon Bell is already frustrated. And the new uniforms are ugly too (sorry, yet again).
Yikes! Will long-suffering Jets fans ever catch a break?
No. Not this year. Darnold may be the next Joe Namath but by the time he comes back, New York's playoff hopes may be as buried as Gase's chances to be NFL Coach of the Year.
Finally, the Giants, the team that was mocked for picking QB Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the draft last spring. After Jones' first start, a thrilling rally to beat the Buccaneers, the NYC tabloids turned Jones into an overnight Hall of Famer.
Hit the brakes, Giants fans (and NYC tabloid headline writers). Yes, Jones did a nice job leading his team back, but this was the Buccaneers, not the Cowboys. And if Tampa Bay had a competent kicker — Matt Gay missed a PAT, had another blocked and missed a chip shot 34-yard field goal at the buzzer — it's a different story.
Jones may prove himself to be a great NFL quarterback but let's not go overboard after one game. Teams will study him on film and learn his tendencies. It's rare for a rookie QB to come in and not struggle at one time or another. And losing running back Saquon Barkley with a high ankle injury means Jones' job got even tougher.
But Giants fans have to feel better now than Jets fans. And right now Bills fans are feeling the best out of all three New York-state area teams (Yes, I know the Jets and Giants play in East Rutherford, New Jersey). Of course that may change by the end of the weekend.