You don't see it posted anywhere but it's a rule that every person working in sports media knows.

No cheering in the press box.

It's pretty obvious, when you're working as a member of the sports media, you never, ever cheer (or boo) while you're covering a game. It's a rule that has been around for almost as long as games have been covered.

Some people think after all these years that the people covering a team must be fans. Nope, that's not how it works. I grew up a Syracuse basketball fan back in the 1980s but when I covered the team in the 1990s and early 2000s, that ended.

Now did I want Syracuse to win? Of course, but more for the fact that Jim Boeheim would be in a better mood in his post-game press conference. That was a little tongue in cheek, but any reporter who covers a team will tell you they'd rather cover a winning team because it's a better working environment.

But we do not overtly cheer or root against any team in a game. Any sports media person will tell you they want a good, competitive game (that ends quick when we're on deadline).

The same rules also apply to columnists and sports talk hosts at the game. No cheering during, but after the game, they are able to write/speak their opinions, whether they be good or bad -- it's commentary.

So earlier this month when I heard that longtime Syracuse sports talk radio host Brent Axe was fired because the station owner thought he was too negative, the no cheering in the press box rule came to mind.

I do not know nor have I ever met Axe, nor have I ever listened to his show. I've only seen some of his tweets, retweeted by people I follow on Twitter. I do not know the owner of the radio station, nor do I listen to any of his stations.

First, the station owner has the right to fire Axe, or any employee, he signs the checks, it's his station to run any way he wants. I know he has a business relationship with Syracuse University so I understand if he doesn't want to upset his partner. But for him to say Axe was too negative shows he does not understand how sports talk radio works.

If you've followed the big three Syracuse University sports, and I'm talking about football, men's basketball and men's lacrosse, what has there been to get excited about the last few years?

All three sports are in down periods, football plays to a half empty dome and a minor bowl game and a .500 record is cause for celebration. Men's basketball, usually the brightest spot of the Syracuse athletic program, hasn't had a lot to celebrate lately. That's due to the high standards that former coach Jim Boeheim established over 47 years, it was shocking they had a losing season in 2021-22 and SU fans expect to make the NCAAs every year. Men's lacrosse has slumped over the last 10 years as other programs have overtaken the Orange as one of the best in the nation.

So I'm not sure how Axe can be called too negative when there haven't been a lot of things to be positive about. It would be an insult to his listeners and SU fans for him to try to cast a positive light when they know things aren't good.

If Axe's show was getting bad ratings, his dismissal could be understood, but if he's doing well and making his employer money, it doesn't make good business sense.

Axe isn't being paid to be a cheerleader waving orange pom-poms. It's his job to give his opinion, whether good or bad, no matter if his station airs SU games.