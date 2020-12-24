Sciria: Buffalo Bills should allow fans at NFL playoff game under right conditions

First, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a safe and healthy New Year, which in these times isn't something to take for granted. COVID-19 continues its savage impact on our daily lives and, sadly, on how we celebrate the holidays.
In a related story, there is news that New York state may allow a limited number of fans to attend the Buffalo Bills' home playoff game next month, their first in more than 20 years.
For the entire regular season, Bills fans have only been able to see their team's most successful season in a quarter century on television. The state has prohibited fans from attending games because of COVID-19.
There are pros and cons to this. Before we even get started, let's put this out there: every fan must wear a mask at all times except when drinking or eating. No exceptions, period.
If the number of new cases was at the level from back in September, you could say sure, why not? But as we all sadly know, the numbers are worse now then they've ever been, in western New York as well as our area. So why let this happen now?
First, Bills Stadium seats over 70,000 and the state says it would allow 6,700 fans, (9% of capacity). Spacing out fans in groups of two or four would allow for social distancing. There are other things the Bills can do that I will detail further down.
The state says if this happens, they plan to do rapid testing as well as contact tracing, which is an absolute must. I've seen some postings on social media why should a vital resource as rapid testing be used for a sports event and that is a legitimate point.
All I can say is that testing has become more abundant and cheaper, we're talking less than 10,000 tests (including stadium workers, staff, team personnel), considering New York is testing hundreds of thousands of people daily, this is not a large amount that would be diverting needed resources from other places worthier (like hospitals or nursing homes).
The fact is that numerous NFL teams have hosted a limited number of fans at games all season and I haven't heard of a single massive outbreak linked to one.
For example, the Miami Dolphins hosted about 13,000 fans per game (twice what the Bills may do) in a stadium with about 70,000 capacity (same size as the Bills). The Dolphins banned tailgating in their parking lots. Fans entering and exiting were staggered so large groups were not able to form. Masks had to be worn at all times (except eating and drinking). There were hand sanitizer stations all over the stadium. Concessions were contactless, pay with your phone, grab and go.
Other NFL teams used about the same procedures, so this says to me why can't the Bills do it?
Still, some of you may say why let fans in now? There's a deadly pandemic going on, why should a game take priority? Why take the chance of letting anyone contract COVID-19?
Here's my answer: you're right. A football game, even a playoff game for a team that hasn't hosted one in decades, isn't more important than a pandemic. And it's foolish to possibly expose people to a disease even with precautions.
But let's say the Bills decided to give out the 6,700 tickets to local medical workers, nursing home employees or first responders who have already (or will get) received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
It would be a great way for the Bills to recognize people who have been on the front lines of this battle and who are already on the way to being immune to the virus. Following the protocol of masks and social distancing would be more than enough to keep them safe.
It would be a win-win. The Bills would have some fans for their playoff game and it would be a great reward for a group that has done so much for the community.