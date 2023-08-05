College football is about to go through another seismic change that will see another round of conference musical chairs with schools jockeying for a seat before the music stops.

It is unfathomable to believe that we may see the end of the Pac-12 as we know it, a conference that dates back almost a century. Two years ago, USC and UCLA shocked college sports when they announced they were joining the Big 10 (Woody Hayes' and Bo Schembechler's graves are still spinning) and now Colorado is leaving to rejoin the Big 12.

The Pac-12 is going to be the Pac-9 and the way things are heading, it may be defunct by the end of the decade.

What could unravel a conference that is a huge part of the fabric of college sports history?

You know, TV money, specifically, huge football money.

The Pac-12 has had a hard time lining up a new media rights deal and with USC and UCLA leaving, taking the southern California media market with them, those rights are not as lucrative.

Apple is in talks for the conference's TV rights and while streaming is the future of TV, it might means less money.

There are rumors about Oregon and Washington also joining the Big 10 and on Friday they picked up steam. Cal and Stanford could also join them. There's also the possibility of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah joining Colorado in the Big 12. The remainder of the Pac 12 could merge with the Mountain West conference.

This is bat crap crazy, the idea of the Pac-12 imploding with the Big 10 (and shouldn't it consider changing 10 to 13 or even 15?) becoming an Atlantic (Rutgers) to Pacific (USC, UCLA) conference.

And we haven't brought up the future of the ACC and what could happen to Syracuse. The ACC has an iron clad agreement that its members are tied to the conference until 2036 at the risk of severe financial penalties if they depart.

But how bad would Clemson, Florida State and Miami love to join the SEC? Auburn native Greg Sankey, the SEC's commissioner, has seen his conference turn into the 800-pound gorilla that rules college sports.

The strong get stronger and the weak are getting decimated. The ACC could be the next conference to face radical change with some of its members eventually going to the SEC or Big 12.

With all of this change, what would happen to Syracuse? We all remember a decade ago when the Orange left the Big East, ending its charter status, to join the ACC. This was all because of football. The Big East's football members had to depart if they were going to be able to share in big TV money. It first started back in 2003 when Miami and Boston College shocked the sport by joining the ACC and a decade later, Syracuse and Pitt had no choice but to join them.

If the ACC does lose some of its members, would Syracuse, a school that hasn't been significant in the sport since Donovan McNabb left back in 1999, be able to find a spot in an enlarged SEC or Big 10, or even the Big 12?

Basketball is irrelevant in this conversation, football is the key sport driving this movement. Does Syracuse, a private school in the Northeast, have the resources to compete against southern public universities?

It is pure insanity to see a sport that had conferences based on geography and tradition turn into a battle of survival of the fittest.

College sports has been turned upside down the last few years as NIL and the transfer portal has given athletes actual power and with this next round of conference realignment, it's even crazier.

Really, what college football should do is just get rid of all conferences and become a junior version of the NFL. Schools could play a handful of rivals every season (like an NFL division) and the rest against other schools from around the country. Then pick the top 16 for the College Football Playoff and crown a champion.

This would allow all of the other sports to stay in conferences that benefit their athletes with less air travel and saving costs.

College football is on the verge of more revolutionary change, it's time for the sport to become what it's always been, a minor league for the NFL, separating itself from other sports that can't bring in millions of dollars in TV revenue.