Sciria: Does it matter what system of legal mobile sports betting New York uses?

It took a pandemic to create the impetus that has mobile sports betting on the verge of coming to New York state. Mobile sports betting is part of the state budget that was approved this week but this doesn't mean you're going to be able to bet an MLB parlay or the NFL on your phone anytime soon.

Like anything else that we've see the state of New York do, it's complicated. Really, really complicated. I am not going to try to explain the intricate details because I don't want to confuse you anymore than I am already. The more I read about it, the more my head spins. I am going to try to boil it down to simplify it.

Basically, the NY Lottery is going to run mobile sports betting. They will license a specific, small number of sports books that will pay millions of dollars for the right to offer mobile betting. The servers that take the bets must be in the casinos that offer physical sports betting.

People who write about sports gambling as their main gig say this is a bad way to operate. They say New York should do it like New Jersey, in which several (about 20) sports books offer mobile betting. The thinking is more competition, the better for the bettor (yes I wrote that on purpose).