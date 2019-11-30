SYRACUSE — The 2019 Syracuse University football season ended Saturday afternoon not with a bowl game or a Top 25 ranking in January but with a win on the final day of November to finish a season with its share of disappointments.
Say this about the Orange, they treated their fans to an entertaining season finale, a thrilling 39-30 overtime win over Wake Forest at the Carrier Dome on Saturday.
“It was great to have a situation where we can send those young men out as winners,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said, “and the rest of the team rally to play for something when a lot of people think they had nothing to play for. I think it shows how close those guys are and how we are a family.”
The Demon Deacons were on the verge of sending the Orange seniors out with a loss. Trailing 33-30 after Syracuse kicked a field goal in its first OT possession, Wake Forest had the ball at the SU 10 and was on its way to a winning touchdown.
Demon Deacon quarterback Sam Hartman threw a pass in the flat to wide receiver Kendall Hinton who was at the 6 and headed toward the end zone. Then the incredible happened. SU defensive back Trill Williams ripped the ball out of Hinton’s grasp and quickly ran up the sideline 94 yards for a touchdown that caused the Syracuse sideline to run onto the field to celebrate.
For the seniors, it wasn’t supposed to be like this. Syracuse started the 2019 season ranked 21st and predictions of another bowl game were everywhere.
But after a season-opening win at Liberty, Syracuse was blown out at Maryland, by Clemson at home, and the season spiraled into a four-game losing streak that saw the bowl hopes basically disappear.
A 56-34 thrashing at Louisville last week officially ended the bowl dream, so all Syracuse had left on Saturday was trying to end the season with a win against Wake Forest. The goal was to send the seniors out with a win.
“I’ll remember it (the season) with a really nice win at the end for the seniors, because I think that’s really important. I’ll remember it as disappointments. The coolest thing about football is we can’t be about yourself, you have to be about others.”
Starting quarterback Tommy DeVito was hurt in practice so senior Clayton Welch had to fill in. The redshirt senior struggled some with a pair of interceptions but threw two TD passes and made some key third-down conversions to keep the Orange alive.
Another senior, running back Moe Neal enjoyed a fitting final game. Neal rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown.
The underclassmen played a large role of course. Sophomore free safety Andre Cisco intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the second quarter. Sophomore kicker Andre Szmyt made four field goals, including a 49-yarder with 44 seconds left to put SU up 30-27 and a 40-yarder in OT. Junior wide receiver Trishton Jackson had 11 catches for 111 yards and a TD.
So yes, 2019 was a disappointment, but the ending could be the start of a 2020 season that Babers hopes will be more like 2018.
“It is what it is, the results are the results, and what we need to do now is turn that negative into a positive,” Babers said. “I think we can build upon the mistakes that we made this year and hopefully that’s going to lead us to something better in the future, because if not, then this year was a waste, and I don’t want this year to be a waste.”