"At the worst, Syracuse should finish 9-3 for the second straight regular season and maybe, if the defense is dominant and the offense comes together under DeVito, 11-1."
Did I write that?
Umm, yes I did, back on Aug. 21. Oops. That prediction for the Syracuse football team's 2019 season was way off. The Orange are now 3-6 with three games left and unless Syracuse does a complete 180 and sweeps its final three games, it won't be going to a bowl game.
So where did it all go wrong? How did Syracuse, a team that a lot of people who know more about college football than I do have the Orange ranked in the preseason Top 25, see a season with so much promise go awry?
First, it can't be stated enough how much the Orange offense depended on quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey had a very good arm but it was his legs that made him the most important part of the offense. Defenses had to respect his ability to take off if he couldn't find an open receiver. Of course Dungey was going to graduate eventually and coach Dino Babers deserves credit because he played back-up Tommy DeVito when he could in an attempt to get him some game experience.
That game experience was supposed to pay off this season figuring DeVito would just jump in and the Orange offense would pick up where it left off from 2018. DeVito has been solid but he hasn't been spectacular like Dungey was and I know that's an unfair comparison. DeVito is still a first-year starter and should continue to improve. It was unwise to expect he would be as good as Dungey so soon. DeVito has completed 191 passes in 298 attempts for 2,075 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Those are good stats and the five interceptions are even better considering how much Syracuse throws the ball. If you had to name a reason why Syracuse took a step back this season, DeVito's play would barely be on the list, he just had some big shoes to fill.
No, if you want to name a main reason why the Orange have struggled, it's the offensive line, which has allowed more sacks (45) than any other in major college football. You can say that because Syracuse passes so much that would be the reason why they've allowed more sacks and that's true but on the other hand, Syracuse's offense has the ability for the QB to move out of the pocket and DeVito hasn't even had that much time.
To make it even worse, the bad offensive line play means Syracuse can't run the football. The Orange are only rushing for an average of 124.6 yards a game, 3.1 yards an attempt. Rushing the football makes DeVito more effective because the defense can't key on just the passing game.
And as bad as the offensive line is, the defensive line is worse. Last weekend against Boston College, Syracuse allowed the most rushing yards in a game (496) in school history. The Eagles ran the ball 65 times and averaged 7.2 yards a carry. The day after the loss Babers fired his defensive coordinator, Brian Ward. Opponents are averaging almost 31 points a game.
All of this isn't Ward's fault. A defensive coordinator can call the right defense and if the players are either lacking talent or miss their assignment, it doesn't matter. But the Eagles basically ran the same play, their big backs up the middle, to break off huge gains. Not being able to stop that ultimately doomed Ward.
Of course Babers deserves some of the blame as any head coach of a losing team does. Babers was a hot name in the coaching circuit a year ago and Syracuse extended his contract (with likely a raise) to keep him from leaving for a higher-profile program.
Babers reminds me of former SU coach Dick MacPherson and their situations are similar. MacPherson took over a SU program in dire straits, had some notable wins early on (beating No. 1 Nebraska in 1984), made a bowl game in 1985, then had a horrible 1986. There were calls for MacPherson's job then but SU stayed the course and the Orange had that historic 11-0-1 season in 1987 that enabled the program to be a Top 25 mainstay until the end of the 20th century.
Babers was good enough to get the Orange to 10-3 in 2018 and this season should be looked at as a bump in the road. The days of the Orange being the Cinderella program are over and the expectations are greater. Babers has earned some good will and hopefully 2020 will be more like 2018. But then again, I'm not exactly great at predictions.