The NCAA can huff and puff with all its might but it is inevitable, college athletes are going to be paid for their labor, and it's right.
California has enacted a law that says starting in 2023, college athletes in that state can profit off their likenesses, names and images. A similar piece of legislation is in the works in New York that if it becomes law, would start before California's. Other states are also considering similar bills.
Folks, it's 2019 and it's about time a college athlete gets paid for their efforts on the field, court or any other place a college game can be played. Some of you may disagree with this and claim that a full-ride college scholarship is payment enough, especially when four years at a private institution like Syracuse costs more than $250,000. I get it, and understand where you're coming from. The average student doesn't get these kind of opportunities.
But top tier Division I athletes are not average and like any American adult, they should be paid when their name or likeness is being used.
Decades ago, I would have likely been against this kind of legislation but not now in a time when the NCAA is paid billions of dollars for the television rights to the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments. Not in a time when major Division I schools are spending tens of millions of dollars on upgraded facilities (take a ride to East Colvin Street and see the massive amounts of construction near Manley Field House) and millions of dollars on coaches' salaries and benefits.
I don't begrudge Jim Boeheim one cent he's earned in his time as Syracuse's men's basketball coach. He turned the Orange program into a national powerhouse bringing attention and prestige, but he didn't do it by himself. His players are the ones who won the games on the court. It's only right they get a cut of the billions.
At the recent ACC men's basketball media event, Boeheim was asked about the proposal to pay players for the use of their images or names.
"I don't know how you can make it a fair option," Boeheim said in an Associated Press story. "That is what I would like to know. And nobody knows, because if they knew they would say it."
You have free articles remaining.
Boeheim is correct, no one knows. How do you fairly compensate a Syracuse men's basketball player versus say a SUNY Cortland one? But I do know that the rules should be set up so if a Cortland athlete wants to make a few bucks signing his name at a local bar, they should be able to.
Remember when Olympic athletes were, ahem, amateurs. They weren't supposed to make any money in the example of the old ideal of amateur sports, back when the wealthy were playing Olympic sports.
The amateur ideal became a joke because the countries behind the Iron Curtain just called their athletes soldiers or gave them "jobs" that allowed them to train and compete. Eventually, this was exposed for the hypocrisy that it was. Pro athletes have been competing in the Olympics for more than two decades and the Olympics have survived.
It should be similar with college sports. I'm not saying that college athletes should be paid wages, although I believe that will happen some day, but at least let them be paid for their names. That's a debate for another time, likely, after we see the effects of the new California law.
The worst thing to do is nothing, to continue to bury our heads in the sand like this isn't an issue.
Not like North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams, who told the Associated Press, "We are all talking about something that we don't know what the crap it is. I mean it's like putting me in charge of nuclear weapons."
Using a nuclear weapon analogy is inane, especially coming from a coach whose program was guilty of academic fraud. If you're not going to at least properly educate your players Roy, can you at least let them make a few bucks before you're done with them? It's not as complex as being in charge of nuclear weapons.