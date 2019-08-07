Growing up on the north side of Auburn in the 1970s, my friends and I were fortunate to be able to live near Lincoln Elementary School on North Fulton Street.
The playground and the athletic fields were our summer homes. The playground had its own baseball team that played against ones from other playgrounds. The over-40 rec softball league also used the field and we would hang out on our bikes and watch games. There was a basketball court where we played pick-up games. The fields were more than large enough for games of tackle football. There was a sandpit where we used to put up a ramp and tried to be Evel Knievel with our bikes and see who could jump the furthest.
During the winter, you could sled down the hills on the north side of the building, pretending our sleds were the firetrucks from "Emergency," heading out to a fire. And while I never learned to ice skate, there was a rink in the winter.
Lincoln was the center of our young lives. We would be there from morning to night during the summer. It was a different time where we were oblivious to the issues of the grown-up world and never even thought about personal safety.
Back then we didn't know it, but with time we learned how special the school itself was. It was a big old building, from 1911, but in other ways it felt small. We had some excellent teachers and principal, Mr. Lund.
There was a sense of community being that Lincoln was a neighborhood school. No one took the bus, we all walked or rode our bikes to school. My parents were in the PTA and my mom was a den mother in the Cub Scouts. There were Christmas bazaars where I would buy my parents their gifts. One year, my dad actually played Santa Claus (and I knew but couldn't tell my younger brother).
It was a special time but little did we know it was ending. I finished fifth grade in 1978 and moved up to East Middle School. By then, the last of the baby boomers were in high school, Auburn's population was starting to decline. The district decided to close Lincoln. The parents tried to keep it open and tried to get a slate of candidates elected to the school board to reverse the decision but their efforts failed.
Lincoln Elementary School closed in June 1979. My dad, the president of the PTA, was the master of ceremonies for the closing ceremony. The Citizen covered it and put his picture on the front page. Most of the children were sent off to far off Casey Park. It was the end of an era. Within a few years, Lincoln was demolished and a bigger playground was built on the site. To this day it is still the center of that neighborhood, but without the school, there will always be something missing.
But this weekend, that will change as a reunion will be held where the Lincoln used to stand. Melissa Smith has spent the last couple of years organizing the event through Facebook. She started at Lincoln but didn't get to finish.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, we will gather, no longer kids, and remember the great times we had. It will be fun to catch up and also, sadly, remember the classmates and teachers who are no longer with us. Later, we will meet at Tinker's for more memories.
Lincoln Elementary School is a distant memory, it only lives in old photos and memories but for those of us who went there and grew up in that neighborhood, it will always hold a special place in our hearts. For one afternoon at least, we'll all be kids again.