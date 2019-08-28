The concept of Players Weekend in Major League Baseball is at first glance, a good one. Players can wear nicknames on the backs of their jerseys and customized cleats that promote causes. It's a nice way for players who have to abide by rules on what they can wear to express their individuality.
But of course this is the late 2010s so MLB has to turn this into a marketing initiative to sell more caps and jerseys. Last year, all 30 MLB teams wore a different style instead of their normal jersey. For the Yankees, the lone team that doesn't have its players names on the backs of both their home and away jerseys, it meant the end of a decades-long tradition. But since it was only for a few days, what's the harm, right?
This year, MLB did something different and again, instead of celebrating the players, it turned into a money-grab. By now I'm sure you saw the abominations that the players were forced to wear last weekend. Home teams wore all white jerseys, pants and caps. Any by all white, that meant the logos and numbers were white, making each player look like a ghost.
Road teams, as you may have already figured out, had to wear all black, at least someone in MLB thought this through for a minute because the numbers on the back had a slim white outline so you can actually figure out the number.
But MLB's marketing mavens weren't thinking that much because it soon became evident that there's an MLB rule that pitchers can't wear all white caps because the batter can't see the ball come out of the hand properly.
Whoops.
So pitchers in white uniforms had to wear black caps. The Cubs wanted to wear their normal blue caps but reportedly MLB said no.
The Yankees also played the Dodgers last weekend in what should have been a showcase of two of the best uniforms in not just MLB but sports. Nope, instead it was a wasted opportunity.
If you're on social media, you saw a flurry of Twitter posts criticizing these monstrosities. It's rare when an opinion is almost completely agreed on, this was one of the rare times. The best take was the one comparing the black and white uniforms to the old Spy vs. Spy characters in Mad magazine.
Did anyone who actually knows about baseball have anything to do with the design of these? Look, I get it, I'm not the target demographic that MLB is trying to attract, I'm old. MLB is competing against everything from video games like Fortnite to English soccer for the attention of youngsters.
For next year's Players Weekend, instead of using ugly over-priced uniforms that no one can figure out what they say on TV, how about doing a better job of promoting, you know, THE PLAYERS!
There is a great group of young players emerging in MLB. And unless you're a hardcore MLB fan, you have no clue who any of them are. Look at Mike Trout for example, this guy is on his way to a Hall of Fame career and MLB does practically nothing to make him the face of the game.
Playing in New York helps a little as Yankees and Mets fans are familiar with their stars like Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Pete Alonso and Noah Syndergaard but how many other MLB stars can most casual fans name?
It doesn't make sense because MLB is one of the most tech and social media savvy pro leagues. I can watch Auburn's Tim Locastro every night on MLB.TV on my laptop or TV even though he plays in Arizona. MLB's website is top notch and they are all over Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Somehow there has to be a better way for MLB to promote its players, we should be talking about great performances, not monochrome jerseys that no fool should part with their money for.