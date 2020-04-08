Sciria: MLB's Arizona plan a horrible idea

Just when you thought the NFL was the pro sports league out of touch with reality during this pandemic, MLB comes up with a plan that's even more tone deaf.
Even though NFL teams can't do their usual prep, the league still plans on holding the draft in two weeks, albeit in a way that avoids large groups of people (team front offices, league officials and fans) getting together.
But I get why the NFL is against delaying the draft, they know they're the only league that sports fans are talking about because there actually is something to talk about.
College basketball is a distant memory. Spring college sports are over. The NBA and NHL are on pause, looking unlikely they will be able to finish their regular seasons and maybe going right into playoffs in late spring or early summer if things continue to improve. NASCAR and the PGA Tour can postpone events since those seasons last until the fall.
But MLB is in a tough spot since its season was supposed to start last week. And since MLB has a 162-game schedule, it's possible they could lose millions of dollars in gate and TV revenue (as for the minor leagues, that's even worse since they get most of their revenue from ticket sales).
So what's that cliche, desperate times call for desperate measures?
MLB is floating a proposal of moving all 30 teams to the Phoenix area and playing games at spring training sites and the Diamondbacks' Chase Field without fans so the games could be televised.
No, no, no.
Bad idea.
Really bad.
There is so much to unpack here. First, you're asking thousands of people (players, coaches, support staff, umpires) to basically be away from their families for months. Baseball is the hardest of all the pro sports for time away from family but this idea would be even worse. Players would have to avoid all contact so they wouldn't catch COVID-19.
All 30 teams would have to be quarantined in hotels. Couldn't they catch it there? Would every hotel worker have to be tested? See, this alone shows how crazy this plan is.
Then the games would have to be played without fans. Ever been in an empty ballpark? I have, and it's not the conditions to play games in. Fans make the atmosphere, and if there are no fans there is no atmosphere.
From a competitive standpoint, all 30 teams would be in the same boat, so none would have a big advantage, but what about injuries? Do you carry a 40-man roster?
How many games would be played in Arizona? 40? 81? Do you play doubleheaders? Would they be 7 innings? What about extra innings? How do plate umpires call strikes since they hover over the catcher. Do you want to play outdoor games in the Arizona heat (there's a reason the Diamondbacks play inside a stadium with a roof)?
The MLB players union has to say no thanks, and MLB itself has to realize this is a horrible idea.
Yes, this nation needs something to take its mind off what's going on, but unlike 9/11 which had direct impacts on NYC and DC, the COVID-19 pandemic affects every part of the nation.
MLB needs to forget about playing games until the worst of this is way behind us and it's somewhat safe to host games where no one is at risk. If MLB has to play a half season that starts in July, so be it. Start the season with the All-Star game.
Human life is more important than any game or money and MLB needs to realize how dumb this plan is. And the NFL may have to realize it too because before you know it training camps will be coming up.
The games can wait, it's the safest and correct decision that MLB can make.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria
