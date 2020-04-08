Sciria: MLB's Arizona plan a horrible idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just when you thought the NFL was the pro sports league out of touch with reality during this pandemic, MLB comes up with a plan that's even more tone deaf.

Even though NFL teams can't do their usual prep, the league still plans on holding the draft in two weeks, albeit in a way that avoids large groups of people (team front offices, league officials and fans) getting together.

But I get why the NFL is against delaying the draft, they know they're the only league that sports fans are talking about because there actually is something to talk about.

College basketball is a distant memory. Spring college sports are over. The NBA and NHL are on pause, looking unlikely they will be able to finish their regular seasons and maybe going right into playoffs in late spring or early summer if things continue to improve. NASCAR and the PGA Tour can postpone events since those seasons last until the fall.

But MLB is in a tough spot since its season was supposed to start last week. And since MLB has a 162-game schedule, it's possible they could lose millions of dollars in gate and TV revenue (as for the minor leagues, that's even worse since they get most of their revenue from ticket sales).

So what's that cliche, desperate times call for desperate measures?