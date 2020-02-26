Sciria: New York-Penn League's absent president needs to speak out to save his league

There isn't anything new to report on the story that MLB wants to contract 42 minor league baseball teams including our Auburn Doubledays. Negotiations continue between MLB and MiLB on what the future of minor league baseball will be in 2021.
In the meanwhile, politicians and minor league team officials continue to make efforts to save as many teams as possible. Our U.S. senator, Chuck Schumer was in Binghamton Monday with NY Mets officials, team officials and Joe McEachern, the president of the Eastern League. Schumer said afterward that MLB told him it would try to keep the Rumble Ponies alive.
Our own US House representative, John Katko, has also been involved, along with other reps from states affected by the contraction proposal in the effort to save their minor league baseball teams.
It was nice to see McEachern in Binghamton Monday. Considering that only two (Binghamton and Erie, Pa.) of his teams are on the list, you could understand if he wasn't that involved.
With that in mind, I decided to do a simple online search to see what other minor league presidents have gotten involved in trying to save their teams. I found comments from the Northwestern League's North Johnson, the Appalachian League's Dan Moushon and the Pioneer League's Jim McCurdy.
Want to know what league president has not made a public comment on possible contraction?
The New York-Penn League's Ben Hayes.
You would think that Hayes would be up in arms over the possibility that his league could be decimated, nine of 14 teams could be contracted, essentially ending a league that dates back to 1939.
Not one word.
You have free articles remaining.
Do you think if Auburn's Leo Pinckney was still president of the New York-Penn League that he would not say a word in public? Heck no. Leo would be out there trying to save a league that he was involved in from the 1950s until his final days in 2006.
Maybe Hayes has been told not to comment publicly on the proposal? If that's the case, then I apologize for calling him out for his gross negligence.
I'm not sure how many of you know this but Hayes runs the New York-Penn League out of St. Petersburg, Florida. That's right, a league that encompasses New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Connecticut and Massachusetts has its base in Florida. That's because Hayes is an attorney based out of St. Petersburg. I used to ask myself years ago when I first found this out, 'How can you effectively run a league when you don't live anywhere nearby?'
Associated Press Sports Writer John Kekis has been writing about this. He was in Binghamton on Monday to cover Schumer's visit. We've kept in touch about what's going on and recently he's been trying to get in touch with Hayes.
He's called the phone number listed in the league's directory. No one answers. The voice mailbox is full, you can't leave a message.
This is a frigging joke.
The president of a minor league cannot be reached, unless you travel to St. Petersburg, and maybe, you wait outside Hayes' law office for a chance to speak to him.
My hunch is he would say "no comment."
Being the president of a minor league sport is a public job. It means you are responsible to the clubs in your league and you go all out to help them. It also means you are reachable to talk to the media. The media is the voice of the fans, the fans who buy the tickets, concessions and merchandise that are the lifeblood of your league, the reason you have a job. Even if it appears to be a part-time one. If the NY-PL goes bye-bye, you still have your day job.
Mr. Hayes, if you don't want to step up to save your league, then step down for someone who will.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria