Sciria: New York-Penn League's absent president needs to speak out to save his league

The New York-Penn League's Ben Hayes.

You would think that Hayes would be up in arms over the possibility that his league could be decimated, nine of 14 teams could be contracted, essentially ending a league that dates back to 1939.

Not one word.

Do you think if Auburn's Leo Pinckney was still president of the New York-Penn League that he would not say a word in public? Heck no. Leo would be out there trying to save a league that he was involved in from the 1950s until his final days in 2006.

Maybe Hayes has been told not to comment publicly on the proposal? If that's the case, then I apologize for calling him out for his gross negligence.

I'm not sure how many of you know this but Hayes runs the New York-Penn League out of St. Petersburg, Florida. That's right, a league that encompasses New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Connecticut and Massachusetts has its base in Florida. That's because Hayes is an attorney based out of St. Petersburg. I used to ask myself years ago when I first found this out, 'How can you effectively run a league when you don't live anywhere nearby?'