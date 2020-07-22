Sciria: NFL's luck with coronavirus about to run out

Basically, they've been delaying the inevitable. The NFL is in deep trouble. This is one time they can't ignore what's going on in the real world. The pandemic isn't going away anytime soon and a sport in which its players are in close proximity isn't conducive to being played without problems.

Unlike the NBA, which is being played in a "bubble," the NHL, which has sent its teams to two Canadian cities to quarantine before resuming play and MLB, which is playing a 60-game schedule where most of its players can social distance, the NFL is going to try to play its normal schedule in which hundreds of players, coaches and support staff are going to travel around the country in close quarters.

Folks, it's not going to happen.

It pains me to say that, but unless a miracle happens and the coronavirus fades away in the next month or two, there is no way the NFL is going to play a 16-game schedule starting in September. Sure players can wear some kind of helmet with a built-in mask, but when two players collide at full speed, there's all kinds of germs and viruses flying around.

Remember that outbreak a few years ago where some NFL players caught some kind of fungus from sharing saunas? COVID-19 is contagious like that on steroids.