Sciria: NFL's luck with coronavirus about to run out

The NFL's luck is about to run out. After every major pro sport has had to deal with the pandemic disrupting its schedule, now it's the NFL's turn. The league lucked out, the Super Bowl was a few weeks before the coronavirus outbreak brought the NHL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, NASCAR, IndyCar, European soccer and college basketball and other sports to a screeching halt in March.
To its credit the NFL was able to conduct its free agency, schedule release and draft in a way that was fresh meat to a sports-starved audience. But there's a big difference between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell eating candy in his basement reading off draft choices and actual practices and games.
The NFL has always had a reputation of the rules not applying to them, the behemoth of all sports. Well the behemoth is about to meet COVID-19 and COVID-19 is undefeated so far. I'm not trying to make light of a virus that has infected millions of people and killed hundreds of thousands around the world. This is as serious as it gets.
But this is something the NFL cannot sneak around or ignore. Training camps are scheduled to start later this week and the NFL still hasn't put forth a plan on how they're going to have a season during a pandemic. They've delayed camp openings. They've canceled the preseason (well, at least something good has come out of this). Some teams have already announced they're going to play home games without fans.
Basically, they've been delaying the inevitable. The NFL is in deep trouble. This is one time they can't ignore what's going on in the real world. The pandemic isn't going away anytime soon and a sport in which its players are in close proximity isn't conducive to being played without problems.
Unlike the NBA, which is being played in a "bubble," the NHL, which has sent its teams to two Canadian cities to quarantine before resuming play and MLB, which is playing a 60-game schedule where most of its players can social distance, the NFL is going to try to play its normal schedule in which hundreds of players, coaches and support staff are going to travel around the country in close quarters.
Folks, it's not going to happen.
It pains me to say that, but unless a miracle happens and the coronavirus fades away in the next month or two, there is no way the NFL is going to play a 16-game schedule starting in September. Sure players can wear some kind of helmet with a built-in mask, but when two players collide at full speed, there's all kinds of germs and viruses flying around.
Remember that outbreak a few years ago where some NFL players caught some kind of fungus from sharing saunas? COVID-19 is contagious like that on steroids.
I'm curious how the NFL is going to handle an outbreak on one of its teams. Will it postpone games? Cancel them? Will the Super Bowl be next spring or even summer? It's already happened. The Masters is going to be held in November. The Kentucky Derby in September. The Indy 500 in August. The NBA Finals in October. These are unprecedented times. The NFL has to be discussing these kinds of scenarios.
And what if an older coach or staff member dies from catching it from a player? There are too many bad things that can happen from playing football.
The NFL is about to embark on a season that will be unlike any other in the league's 100-year long history.
Good luck to MLB as Thursday night they become the first major North American pro sports league to restart. Their experience will be the canary in the coal mine for the NFL.
We'll see how long the NFL's luck lasts.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria
