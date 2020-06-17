Sciria: No excuses MLB, get a deal done and play ball

How can something so simple become so complicated?
Oh yeah, it's Major League Baseball.
This is the sport that canceled the 1994 World Series because of a labor dispute. This is the sport that can rarely play a game under three hours because you have to change pitchers for almost every batter because of data. This is the sport that can't market its stars (Hello, Mike Trout!) unless they wear navy blue pinstripes. This is the sport that has flushed away tradition for short-sighted cash grabs (interleague play).
This is the sport that wants to eliminate 40 of its minor league teams, killing baseball in small cities because it's too expensive to pay minor leaguers a living wage, but they can pay millions to a utility infielder who can't hit .250.
Even with all of this there is a core group of MLB fans who stick with the sport and they are starving for baseball. Heck, there are a lot of fans who want to see some sports after this three-month pause because of the coronavirus.
MLB has a chance to re-establish itself as the national pastime, giving sports fans something to feel good about and with the NHL and NBA not expecting to restart until late July, a chance to own the sports calendar.
I know there's supposed to be a 50-game schedule, but seriously, that's a joke, it's not a credible season. Plus, there are other issues involving pro-rated salaries, grievances and service time. But these things can be worked out.
But of course, MLB can't remember its fans, the people who spend money on tickets, concessions and merchandise. Instead, this has turned into yet another dispute between the owners and the players. Look, I have some sympathy for both sides. The owners are losing millions of dollars and the players aren't getting paid.
There's no way any side comes out great but to me, making some money is better than nothing. And while I may not be a labor lawyer like MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, I've seen enough sports labor disputes to know that A) you have to find a compromise and B) you have to keep talking.
Only after Manfred said Monday night there was a chance of no season did the collective anger of the the nation's sports fans finally sink in. So it looks like Manfred and the players union leader, Tony Clark, have been talking.
That's good news and maybe by the time you read this, there will be better news that some kind of an agreement has been reached and MLB can get going again. This season is going to be difficult, and with the pandemic there are so many logistical challenges. The most important thing is the safety of the players, coaches, umpires, support staff and anyone else involved in a MLB game.
The idea is to entertain but not to do any harm in spreading coronavirus. If MLB can put on a season of at least 70 games (even without fans) and do it safely, they have a chance to restore their reputation.
If they can't get it done and there's no season, MLB will lose even more fans and just add to its long list of mistakes because they care more about profit than who actually spends the money that has kept the game going.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria
