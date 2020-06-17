Sciria: No excuses MLB, get a deal done and play ball

But of course, MLB can't remember its fans, the people who spend money on tickets, concessions and merchandise. Instead, this has turned into yet another dispute between the owners and the players. Look, I have some sympathy for both sides. The owners are losing millions of dollars and the players aren't getting paid.

There's no way any side comes out great but to me, making some money is better than nothing. And while I may not be a labor lawyer like MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, I've seen enough sports labor disputes to know that A) you have to find a compromise and B) you have to keep talking.

Only after Manfred said Monday night there was a chance of no season did the collective anger of the the nation's sports fans finally sink in. So it looks like Manfred and the players union leader, Tony Clark, have been talking.

That's good news and maybe by the time you read this, there will be better news that some kind of an agreement has been reached and MLB can get going again. This season is going to be difficult, and with the pandemic there are so many logistical challenges. The most important thing is the safety of the players, coaches, umpires, support staff and anyone else involved in a MLB game.