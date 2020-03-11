Sciria: Public health comes first when banning fans from games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You cannot gamble with people's lives. This is the reason why colleges are moving classes online, St. Patrick's Day parades are being canceled and other public events where large numbers of people gather have to be postponed or called off. These decisions may save lives.

But on the other hand some times you can overreact. For example, on Wednesday, the Ivy League announced it's cancelling all spring sports for the rest of the season. So the No. 2-ranked Cornell men's lacrosse team's season is over. The Big Red won't get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament in May and possibly win a national championship.

How does anyone know what conditions will be like in a month, much less two months? In a month, we could be past the worst of this, or it could be even worse than we thought it could be. Why make such a decision this early? On Monday, the Ivy League cancelled its men's and women's basketball tournaments this weekend, which was the absolute correct decision at the right time.

But couldn't the Ivy League have just canceled the next month of the spring season, wait to see what happens for a couple of weeks, and then decide whether or not to scrub the rest of the schedule? I know the Ivy League isn't the ACC or SEC when it comes to the level of sports but its athletes deserve a chance to exhaust every possibility that they could be able to play.