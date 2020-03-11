Sciria: Public health comes first when banning fans from games

The NCAA just announced the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without fans (except for limited family members). The state high school athletic association says this weekend's ice hockey playoffs in Buffalo also won't have spectators. For now, some state basketball playoffs will have fans (upstate) and some won't (downstate, where the majority of coronavirus cases are in New York).
This is unprecedented as this coronavirus outbreak is having a huge impact on the sports world. All over Europe, games are being played with no spectators (if they're being played at all). Now we're seeing it here in the United States. NBA, NHL and MLB games will likely be played with no fans or moved to alternative sites.
The sports world is part of the real world and right now the real world, as it always should, takes priority over sports. We will get over not being able to attend games. And the athletes will be OK if they play games without fans.
Some may say this an overreaction, that the coronavirus isn't as widespread and lethal as the flu. I'm not qualified to offer an opinion on that but I will say that when it comes to public health, I would rather err on the side of caution. The idea behind prohibiting fans from attending games is to prevent the spread of the virus so this is the correct decision. If a healthy person contracts the virus, in most cases they should recover from it but if it spreads to a person who has other health issues, it could be fatal. Because of this, games should not have spectators.
You cannot gamble with people's lives. This is the reason why colleges are moving classes online, St. Patrick's Day parades are being canceled and other public events where large numbers of people gather have to be postponed or called off. These decisions may save lives.
But on the other hand some times you can overreact. For example, on Wednesday, the Ivy League announced it's cancelling all spring sports for the rest of the season. So the No. 2-ranked Cornell men's lacrosse team's season is over. The Big Red won't get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament in May and possibly win a national championship.
How does anyone know what conditions will be like in a month, much less two months? In a month, we could be past the worst of this, or it could be even worse than we thought it could be. Why make such a decision this early? On Monday, the Ivy League cancelled its men's and women's basketball tournaments this weekend, which was the absolute correct decision at the right time.
But couldn't the Ivy League have just canceled the next month of the spring season, wait to see what happens for a couple of weeks, and then decide whether or not to scrub the rest of the schedule? I know the Ivy League isn't the ACC or SEC when it comes to the level of sports but its athletes deserve a chance to exhaust every possibility that they could be able to play.
More decisions like this will have to be made as we head into April. The NFL will have to decide if fans will be allowed to attend the draft in Las Vegas. The NBA and NHL playoffs start, could you imagine empty arenas for postseason games? Or could they postpone their playoffs until the summer hoping the worst is behind us? MLB is in a tough spot with their season stating in two weeks. The Seattle Mariners will play their first home games at their spring training complex in Arizona. How long can that continue?
So far, the leagues are making decisions after they've looked into the situation and made an evaluation. In a couple of weeks, playing games without fans may be the right thing to do. But be smart, and do what's best for the public good. If that means fanless games, so be it, but don't make a decision too early either.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria