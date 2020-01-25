Sciria: Role players stepping up for Syracuse during winning streak

SYRACUSE — The streak continues. Barely.

Syracuse basketball fans had to sweat this one out at the end. The Orange came out hot in the first half and led by as much as 20 before seeing Pittsburgh claw its way back to make it a one-possession game in the final minute.

In the end, Syracuse made the plays when it counted and walked off the Carrier Dome court with a 69-61 win on Saturday.

The Orange have won five in a row and are 13-7 and 6-3 in the ACC. Three weeks ago, Syracuse was 8-7 and 1-3 in the ACC and looked like it would be lucky enough to play in the NIT. Now the Orange seem to be on the verge of getting themselves back in the NCAA tourney conversation.

“As a team just staying together,” Buddy Boehiem said about how the Orange rebounded from a tough opening stretch in the ACC when they lost close games to Virginia Tech and Notre Dame at home. “We lost two really close games we could have won here before this win streak, so we knew we were just right there, it was just getting there.”

Stringing together a few wins can boost a team’s confidence which came in handy after the Panthers went on a 21-8 run over seven minutes in the second half to cut a 51-35 lead down to 59-56.