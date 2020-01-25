Sciria: Role players stepping up for Syracuse during winning streak

SYRACUSE — The streak continues. Barely.
Syracuse basketball fans had to sweat this one out at the end. The Orange came out hot in the first half and led by as much as 20 before seeing Pittsburgh claw its way back to make it a one-possession game in the final minute.
In the end, Syracuse made the plays when it counted and walked off the Carrier Dome court with a 69-61 win on Saturday.
The Orange have won five in a row and are 13-7 and 6-3 in the ACC. Three weeks ago, Syracuse was 8-7 and 1-3 in the ACC and looked like it would be lucky enough to play in the NIT. Now the Orange seem to be on the verge of getting themselves back in the NCAA tourney conversation.
“As a team just staying together,” Buddy Boehiem said about how the Orange rebounded from a tough opening stretch in the ACC when they lost close games to Virginia Tech and Notre Dame at home. “We lost two really close games we could have won here before this win streak, so we knew we were just right there, it was just getting there.”
Stringing together a few wins can boost a team’s confidence which came in handy after the Panthers went on a 21-8 run over seven minutes in the second half to cut a 51-35 lead down to 59-56.
“The game was never a comfort zone. There was never a comfort zone at any time,” Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said. "Our defense was good, that kept us in there.”
An encouraging trend this season for Syracuse has been one player stepping up at the right time to carry the team. In the first half, Buddy Boeheim almost outscored Pitt by himself with 18 points.
In crunch time, it was Marek Dolezaj who made the big plays to help Syracuse win. With 1:41 left, he scored off a rebound to make it 63-58. With 29 seconds left, and time running out to inbound, he found Elijah Hughes deep for an easy slam dunk to make it 65-60. With 18 seconds remaining, he pulled down a rebound and made his free throws to essentially end it.
“Marek has stepped up a lot,” Buddy Boeheim said. “He was huge for us today, he just does everything for us.”
The junior forward finished with 17 points, 12 in the second half, seven rebounds and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Dolezaj’s effort was crucial because Hughes, who has been the rock so far (averaging almost 20 points heading into Saturday’s game) was held to 10 points. Boeheim scored only three points in the second half and Joseph Girard III only had seven.
“I didn’t know if we could survive when Elijah and Joe both had bad games but we did. Marek was huge,” Jim Boeheim said.
The Orange will need players to step up like Dolezaj did SAturday as the ACC schedule gets tougher in February. Duke comes to the Carrier Dome next Saturday night and Syracuse will play ACC leader Louisville as well as second-place Florida State. February will determine if the Orange are good enough to be playing in March.
Before that difficult stretch, Syracuse will first try to extend its winning streak to six at Clemson on Tuesday. The Orange are 4-0 on the road in the ACC.
“Our focus is on the next game,” Dolezaj said. “We have a tough game Tuesday against Clemson, it’s going to be tough, we’re going to have to fight for 40 minutes, that’s how we’re going to win.”