The days of the Syracuse football team being under the radar are over. The Orange are ranked 22nd in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, the first time they've been in the preseason poll since 1998.
1998 was a fun season. The Orange went into Ann Arbor, Michigan and blew the doors off Michigan as senior quarterback Donovan McNabb led a loaded SU team to an Orange Bowl berth. In a way, McNabb's departure was the start of Syracuse's slide into mediocrity.
That slide, which has had some bright spots here and there, is over. Coming off last year's 10-3 season and a No. 15 ranking, Syracuse is now back in the national conversation. Head coach Dino Babers has done an incredible job in his first three seasons turning the Orange around.
Of course achieving success is one thing, but maintaining and even improving on it is another. Syracuse is now the team with the target on its back. Every team on the 2019 schedule will look to prove itself and that includes defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Clemson.
The Tigers haven't forgotten what happened at the Carrier Dome two years ago when the Orange pulled off the upset that was the first sign that Babers was changing the culture. And I doubt Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney will let his team forget how they almost lost last season at home to Syracuse.
Clemson won't enter the Carrier Dome on Sept. 14 looking past Syracuse and this has the potential to be the game of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Of course, you'd expect Syracuse to be 2-0 going into that game. The Orange should go on the road and beat a feisty Liberty team in the season opener. The following week, it's on the road at Maryland. The Terps should be easy prey for the Orange and if Syracuse has truly become a power, they should win.
Now as for Clemson, here's where I think new SU quarterback Tommy DeVito is going to struggle. The Tigers will be motivated as we know and Clemson will win a close one.
But after that, Syracuse has a good shot of reeling off a nice string of wins. After Clemson is Western Michigan and Holy Cross, and those should be easy wins. Then the ACC slate kicks in. SU next plays at NC State, they should win that and the Dome will be key when they host Pitt.
Syracuse trounced Florida State last year at the Dome but walking out of Tallahassee with a win is never easy. Next is a home game against Boston College, at Duke, at Louisville and the season finale at home vs. Wake Forest. At the worst, Syracuse should finish 9-3 for the second straight regular season and maybe, if the defense is dominant and the offense comes together under DeVito, 11-1.
If Syracuse finishes 11-1 with the lone loss to Clemson, you may be looking at a spot in the College Football Playoff. Strength of schedule is affected by games against Liberty, Western Michigan and Holy Cross. If Syracuse beats Clemson and still loses a game or two, they still may have a slim shot.
No matter what happens, the Orange should be going to a major bowl. Last year's Camping World Bowl showed Syracuse has fans that travel and buy bowl tickets.
It's nice to dream about this kind of season and you never know what can happen with injuries, but bottom line, if SU stays healthy, this team should end the season where it started, in the Top 25.