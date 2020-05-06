Sciria: To Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, thank you again

How do you say thank you to a person you never met. Someone who served as a major influence on your life. Someone who meant the world to you and you wanted them to know, for at least a moment, what they meant to you.
For me that person was former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, who died Monday at the age of 90. When I saw the news on my Twitter timeline just before 10 a.m. that day, I let out an audible gasp. You shouldn't be shocked when someone 90 years old dies, but I was. Growing up in the 1970s and 80s as a Dolphins fan Shula was the constant. The players changed over the years but from 1974, when I became a fan at the age of 6 until 1995 when I was 28, the only Dolphins coach I knew was Shula.
Outside of my parents, grandparents and some teachers, Shula was the biggest influence in my life. I learned how he came from humble beginnings in Ohio, the son of a fisherman, who used football as a way to get a college education and later become a coach. Much has been said this week of Shula's integrity, honesty, faith, work ethic and passion for football and his family. He set an example that I've tried to live up to in my own life.
In 1993 I was a sports writer here at The Citizen when we hired a new sports editor by the name of Ed Plaisted. Ed had spent the last three decades in South Florida and had covered all those great Dolphins teams. He knew Shula. I asked him question after question about what the players were like as well as Shula.
Since Ed wanted to continue covering the NFL he started going to Bills games. The Dolphins played at Buffalo that September. Two years before, Shula lost his first wife Dorothy to breast cancer and he started a foundation for breast cancer research. I wanted Shula to know how much he meant to me and I wanted to show that so I decided to write a letter and enclosed a check for $50 for his foundation.
It's been almost 30 years since I wrote it so I can't remember exactly what I said, but it was basically thanking him for being a good role model in my youth and how I became a sports writer because I gained a love of sports due to him and the Dolphins.
I put the letter and check in an envelope and gave it to Ed. Now here's where things got interesting. If you remember Ed's writing at The Citizen, you know he was always trying to get a reaction from people and was never afraid of making anyone angry. I knew that Shula probably wasn't too enamored of Ed and how would he react when he saw Ed and Ed gave him an envelope.
But Ed gave Shula the envelope. Then I waited. A few months later I received an envelope from the Don Shula Foundation. Inside was a letter thanking me for my "kind letter and thoughtful contribution" and explaining how serious finding a cure to breast cancer was to him. At the end he said, "I am sincerely grateful for your support. I wish you continued success in your sports writing." It was signed Don Shula.
Those simple words meant the world to me. There's an old saying about not wanting to meet your heroes because you realize they're human and have their faults.
I never met Don Shula but for a brief moment in time he knew who I was, what he meant to me and that I was grateful. So at the time of his passing, I'll say it again, thank you Coach Shula.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria
