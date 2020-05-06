Sciria: To Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, thank you again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How do you say thank you to a person you never met. Someone who served as a major influence on your life. Someone who meant the world to you and you wanted them to know, for at least a moment, what they meant to you.

For me that person was former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, who died Monday at the age of 90. When I saw the news on my Twitter timeline just before 10 a.m. that day, I let out an audible gasp. You shouldn't be shocked when someone 90 years old dies, but I was. Growing up in the 1970s and 80s as a Dolphins fan Shula was the constant. The players changed over the years but from 1974, when I became a fan at the age of 6 until 1995 when I was 28, the only Dolphins coach I knew was Shula.

Outside of my parents, grandparents and some teachers, Shula was the biggest influence in my life. I learned how he came from humble beginnings in Ohio, the son of a fisherman, who used football as a way to get a college education and later become a coach. Much has been said this week of Shula's integrity, honesty, faith, work ethic and passion for football and his family. He set an example that I've tried to live up to in my own life.