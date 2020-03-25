Sciria: We are apart but yet united

The coronavirus isn't the Axis powers but it is a real threat to the world. My ancestors came to America from Italy, and it is heart-breaking to see what is happening in that country. All over the world, nations are combating this threat.

And that is what is happening here in Cayuga County. Having been born and raised here, it's not a surprise to see people step up to help in a time of crisis. Whether it's the Facebook page Auburn support local businesses and Community positivity group or the efforts of grocery and drug store employees, public health departments, truck drivers, warehouse workers, medical professionals (not just doctors and nurses but anyone who works in that field), restaurant employees (trying to keep their establishments open), agriculture workers, educators, public safety agencies and of course my coworkers here at The Citizen, we are all trying to serve our community to help our fellow citizens.

No one knows how long this pandemic will last. We all want life to go back to normal as soon as it can, but we have to take these precautions as long as they are needed to ensure as few people as possible contract the coronavirus. Human life trumps everything else.

United in a different way we have come together. These are tough times for our nation, our state and our county, but as we have done before during wars and 9/11, we know our community will get through this.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

