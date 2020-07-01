Sciria: With season canceled, Doubledays are almost history

While writing this column I decided to check again if Hayes is mentioned anywhere on the internet in regard to contraction. I didn't expect to find anything, but incredibly he is quoted in a story on The Batavian website from last week.

Hayes said he would like to see contraction delayed by a year so the New York-Penn League would come back in 2021 for a "farewell season."

"That's my hope," Hayes told The Batavian. "We voiced that to our representatives on the negotiating committee. There are 42 clubs out there that if that plan were to go through, they would have never gotten a chance to have a last season, and that would be very, very sad."

Yes Ben, it would be very, very sad.

Too bad you didn't come out with a statement earlier but I don't blame Hayes for the end of the New York-Penn League. It's not his fault and I'm not trying to make him the scapegoat. Maybe behind the scenes he tried to do something.

A final season would be nice, a proper good-bye. The loyal Auburn fans deserve it. But I've never known MLB to be the sentimental type. Just look what it took to get a 60-game major league season. Ask the players what they think about Commissioner Rob Manfred.