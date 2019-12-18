Gerrit Cole had to make a "sacrifice" to become a New York Yankee. Maybe you're thinking, wait, Cole signed a nine-year contract for $324 million, the biggest contract for a pitcher in baseball history, what sacrifice did he have to make?
Cole had to shave his beard and get a haircut because the Yankees have a grooming policy: no beards, no long hair.
“I've experienced razor burn now for the first time," Cole joked during his press conference on Wednesday.
It's funny to think that a professional sports team still has a rule against beards and long hair but the Yankees do. It's going to be 2020 in a couple of weeks and the Yankees still act like it's 1960.
It's hard to believe this policy didn't change in the 1970s when almost every guy had long hair and some had some funky facial hair (mutton chops, anyone?).
But Yankees owner George Steinbrenner started this policy in 1973 when he bought the team and it's been that way ever since. Of course mustaches are allowed, we all remember Thurman Munson, Reggie Jackson and Don Mattingly sporting them when they played for the Yankees. But beards and long hair, nope.
The Cincinnati Reds had a no facial hair policy that included mustaches until 1999. Mattingly, now a manager, had one with the Marlins in 2016 but it only lasted a season.
Now growing up in the 1970s, most men had long hair and my dad had a beard from the mid 1970s until the mid 2000s, so I have no problem with either. But I admit, I kind of like the fact the Yankees still have a policy that puts the team first in front of the individual. The Yankees, as most baseball fans know, are the only professional sports team that does not put its players names on the backs of its jerseys, home and away. There's a part of me that likes to see a team continue a tradition that has been in place for decades.
Besides, last I knew, a Yankee can wear their hair long and grow a beard during the off season. So if Cole wants to avoid a razor and the barber for a few weeks, he can do it before spring training.
By the way, did you see something different about the Yankee jersey that Cole wore during the press conference? Maybe you didn't notice but there's a Nike swoosh on the right front side of the jersey.
Nike is the new jersey provider to MLB and now all jerseys will have the swoosh front and present. In the past, the manufacturer's logo has been on the sleeve.
To be honest, it looks hideous. It's too big and looks more like an ad than a logo. To see the Yankees famed pinstripes, arguably the best looking uniform in all of sports marred by a giant swoosh is like a mustache on the Mona Lisa, it just doesn't belong. MLB could have had the swoosh on the sleeve like the previous manufacturer (Majestic) but they decided to take more money to have it on the chest.
I get it, it's 2019 and the NBA has had jersey ads for a few years now but I'd like to think MLB would have a little more respect for tradition instead of selling out to the highest bidder. Don't just think about the Yankee pinstripes, think how the classic Cardinals jersey with the birds on the bat, the Dodgers' with the beautiful script, the Red Sox with their timeless look, are going to be overshadowed by a Nike swoosh.
Amazing, the Yankees can keep their jerseys without names on the back but have to have a logo on the front. Guess MLB made the Yankees "Just do it."