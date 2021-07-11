Sean Kirst: At the ballpark, 'sendoff he deserved' for dad lost to COVID

Instead, John stood in his quiet Arkansas kitchen and mourned digitally with his brothers by call or text, before he sent out a tribute that exploded across Twitter, built around this central paragraph:

“My dad was a great man. There are no buildings named after him, he left behind no fortune, and there are no books that tell his story. He was not great in the way we often try to define the term – he was great in that he was such a ‘good’ man – good to his core, unfailingly good.”

More than a year later, vaccinated and with restrictions finally lifted, John knew he and Jack needed to get back to Buffalo, for reasons the Blue Jays in many ways now symbolize.

“He never got the sendoff he deserved,” John said of his dad. “It left a little bit of a lingering wanting.”

This is the best way he can define his father: John thinks his dad was proud that his youngest son achieved an Ivy League education at Brown University, but he knows Don would have been equally proud if, say, after high school, John learned a skill that helped him build a long career of showing up every day, inside a plant.