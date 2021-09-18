Sean Tucker scores 5 TDs as Syracuse runs over Albany

The Orange defense held the Great Danes (0-3) to two first downs and 67 yards in the first 30 minutes.

Tommy DeVito and Shrader shared time at quarterback for Syracuse. DeVito was 6 of 9 for 147 yards and one touchdown. Shrader was 11 of 15 for 190 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 42 yards and two scores. Damien Alford scored on a 73-yard pass from DeVito for the first touchdown of his Syracuse career.

The Orange got out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter on two Tucker rushing touchdowns, but the Great Danes closed within four on a 37-yard field goal by Dylan Burns and a 25-yard interception return by Christian Lewis with 2:48 to go in the quarter. DeVito’s pass bounced off the hands of Trebor Pena and into the hands of Lewis, who ran it in for the score.

“When it was 14-10, we thought we can play with these guys. We heard it all week, guys talking trash, it was just good, like motivating that we could play with these guys,” Lewis said.

Just two plays later, though, the Orange scored on the DeVito-Alford connection and Syracuse was on its way. The Orange scored the next 48 points to put the game out of reach.