Second-half run propels Moravia boys basketball past Walton in sectional opener

Walton cut Moravia's lead to six, 49-43, with about six minutes to go in the game. But the Blue Devils' offensive barrage was too much.

Connor Funk made a free throw, then scored on an easy layup after a nifty pass by Stayton. After Sovocool added a bucket to put the Blue Devils up double digits, Walton answered back to make it a nine-point game.

And then the 3s started flying again.

Stayton hit a pair of triples and Pettit followed with two 3s of his own to give the Blue Devils a 19-point advantage. Walton hit a 3 late, but it wasn't enough. Moravia sealed the sectional win on their home floor.

"Hopefully that gets our confidence going," Langtry said. "To start this game, we came out a little shaky. I think we came out a little nervous knowing it was sectionals and it could be our last game. But once the second half rolled around, I think they figured it out and started playing with confidence."

Sovocool recorded a double-double with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Pettit had 20 points and six 3s, including five in the second half. Stayton had 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals. Connor Funk and Ryan Robbins (four rebounds) each had seven points. Joshua Cespedes added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils.