Second-half run propels Moravia boys basketball past Walton in sectional opener

MORAVIA — It was a back-and-forth sectional game between No. 7 Moravia and No. 10 Walton until two Blue Devils, junior Justin Pettit and senior Gavin Stayton, found their shooting touch.
Moravia's backcourt duo combined for 28 points and eight 3s in the second half to lead the Blue Devils to a 68-52 win in the first round of the Section IV Class C boys basketball tournament Tuesday in Moravia.
The Blue Devils and Warriors exchanged baskets for much of the first half. Deegan Sovocool led Moravia with 13 first-half points and the teams were tied at 24 entering halftime.
"Deegan's that guy that gets us going," Moravia coach Cory Langtry said. "He's really what kept us in the game in the first half. The other guys followed his lead and took control in the second half."
It continued to be a back-and-forth affair until Stayton hit a 3 late in the third quarter to tie the game at 38. The Blue Devils went on a 13-0 run that extended into the fourth quarter. Pettit scored the final eight points of the third for Moravia and Stayton added a pair of free throws early in the fourth quarter.
That run, which included a pair of 3s by Pettit, gave the Blue Devils a 10-point lead early in the final stanza.
"We needed it," Langtry said. "Gavin and Justin really stepped up in the second half. They both had huge second halves for us."
Walton cut Moravia's lead to six, 49-43, with about six minutes to go in the game. But the Blue Devils' offensive barrage was too much.
Connor Funk made a free throw, then scored on an easy layup after a nifty pass by Stayton. After Sovocool added a bucket to put the Blue Devils up double digits, Walton answered back to make it a nine-point game.
And then the 3s started flying again.
Stayton hit a pair of triples and Pettit followed with two 3s of his own to give the Blue Devils a 19-point advantage. Walton hit a 3 late, but it wasn't enough. Moravia sealed the sectional win on their home floor.
"Hopefully that gets our confidence going," Langtry said. "To start this game, we came out a little shaky. I think we came out a little nervous knowing it was sectionals and it could be our last game. But once the second half rolled around, I think they figured it out and started playing with confidence."
Sovocool recorded a double-double with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Pettit had 20 points and six 3s, including five in the second half. Stayton had 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals. Connor Funk and Ryan Robbins (four rebounds) each had seven points. Joshua Cespedes added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Moravia's next opponent will be No. 2 seed Delaware Academy, which defeated Southern Cayuga 78-56 Tuesday night to advance. Delaware Academy will host Moravia at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to the Section IV Class C semifinals next week at SUNY Cortland.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.