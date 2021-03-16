Section III announces plans for spring sectional tournaments

For the first time this year, central New York's student-athletes will be banner-chasing.

Section III announced on Tuesday of its intention to hold sectional tournaments this spring, affecting sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse.

This will mark the first time during the 2020-21 academic year that postseason tournaments in Section III will take place. Tournaments for the fall and winter seasons were canceled, and there are no postseason plans for the fall II season that begins this week.

Sectionals for each sport will begin June 7 and single-elimination tournaments are expected to conclude within a week.

The announcement serves as a rare win for spring student-athletes, who were unable to play in 2020 as COVID-19 wiped out the season.

