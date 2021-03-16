Section III announces plans for spring sectional tournaments

For the first time this year, central New York's student-athletes will be banner-chasing.
Section III announced on Tuesday of its intention to hold sectional tournaments this spring, affecting sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse.
This will mark the first time during the 2020-21 academic year that postseason tournaments in Section III will take place. Tournaments for the fall and winter seasons were canceled, and there are no postseason plans for the fall II season that begins this week.
Sectionals for each sport will begin June 7 and single-elimination tournaments are expected to conclude within a week.
The announcement serves as a rare win for spring student-athletes, who were unable to play in 2020 as COVID-19 wiped out the season.
“We established a goal at the end of last school year to do everything in our power to ensure that our Spring sport athletes wouldn't be denied an opportunity to compete for a Sectional Championship two years in a row," Section III Executive Director John Rathbun said in a statement. "It's been a challenging school year for all of us, but our students have done a tremendous job keeping each other safe from COVID, and with our local Department of Health guidance set in place, we are pleased to offer this athletic competition to our member schools and student athletes."
Section III will not change the sectional qualifying standard despite the condensed nature of the spring season, which is scheduled to begin in the middle of April. In baseball, for example, teams are required to win at least 40% of their games to qualify.
However, there will be some changes specific to 2021 tournaments. If there are more than 16 sectional qualifiers in a given classification, Section III could split those classifications into separate tournaments.
There will also not be a single site for sectional championships and semifinals. Each game will be hosted by the higher seed. In previous years, baseball finals were held at OCC, Carrier Park hosted softball finals, Cicero-North Syracuse was home to boys lacrosse finals, and girls lacrosse finals took place at SUNY Cortland.
Host venues for each sectional contest must also limit spectatorship to two per player and/or no more than 50% capacity. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Section III will not charge admission fees for any sectional events.
Teams that advance to win their sectional tournaments will not advance to states, as the NYSPHSAA already announced that state tournaments for spring sports will not take place this year.
