 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section III postpones indoor track; winter, Fall II sectional tournaments canceled
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Section III postpones indoor track; winter, Fall II sectional tournaments canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Indoor Track (copy)

Runners compete in the 55m hurdles during an indoor track and field meet at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in 2015. 

 The Citizen file photo

Awaiting guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo regarding the status of winter interscholastic sports, Section III has made an announcement of its own. 

On Thursday, Section III communicated that there will be no postseason tournaments for winter or Fall II sports this academic year. 

Boys and girls indoor track and field has also been postponed for the 2020-21 season. Many of Section III's indoor track and field meets are held at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena, which is currently unavailable. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Section III said in its press release that its decision to cancel sectional tournaments is due to the New York State Department of Health's current limits on large group gatherings and a lack of available indoor facilities. 

No decision on sectional tournaments for spring sports has been made. 

In concert with its announcement, Section III has adjusted its start and end dates for the remaining interscholastic seasons. Winter sports will be played Dec. 14 to Feb. 28; Fall II begins March 1 and ends April 30; and spring starts April 19 and will continue through June 30. 

While Cuomo's approval is still needed, Nov. 30 remains the start date for winter sports elsewhere in the state. Several winter sports, such as basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and volleyball, are still considered high-risk and games cannot be played under the state's current guidance. 

The decision to postpone the indoor track and field season will impact several Cayuga County-area schools. Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles all fielded teams last season and will be unable to do so in 2020-21. Port Byron offers indoor track through its athletic merger with Union Springs, but Union Springs is the host school and competes in Section IV. 

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News