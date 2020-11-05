Section III postpones indoor track; winter, Fall II sectional tournaments canceled

Awaiting guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo regarding the status of winter interscholastic sports, Section III has made an announcement of its own.

On Thursday, Section III communicated that there will be no postseason tournaments for winter or Fall II sports this academic year.

Boys and girls indoor track and field has also been postponed for the 2020-21 season. Many of Section III's indoor track and field meets are held at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena, which is currently unavailable.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Section III said in its press release that its decision to cancel sectional tournaments is due to the New York State Department of Health's current limits on large group gatherings and a lack of available indoor facilities.

No decision on sectional tournaments for spring sports has been made.

In concert with its announcement, Section III has adjusted its start and end dates for the remaining interscholastic seasons. Winter sports will be played Dec. 14 to Feb. 28; Fall II begins March 1 and ends April 30; and spring starts April 19 and will continue through June 30.