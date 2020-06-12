Section III recognizes 2019-20 scholar athletes, Cayuga County students honored

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Section III released its annual Scholar Athlete Awards on Friday, and several students from the Cayuga County-area have been recognized.

At the end of each school year, Section III honors student-athletes from each member school that excelled in the classroom and on the playing field. The best male and female athlete from each of the 106 schools are presented with a $100 scholarship and a plaque to commemorate the achievement.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 90% or better, and must have participated in varsity competition during the school year. When picking the winners, Section III also factors in community service, exemplary citizenship and other extracurricular activities.

The Cayuga County-area award winners are: from Auburn, Caroline Netti (tennis, lacrosse) and Will Clark (soccer, tennis); from Cato-Meridian, Lydia Cox (cross country, basketball, track and field) and Hunter White (football, wrestling, track and field); from Port Byron, Ava Mills (soccer, basketball, softball) and Braden York (cross country, indoor track and field, baseball); from Skaneateles, Georgia McSwain (cross country, track and field) and Massimo Capozza (lacrosse); and from Weedsport, Bridget Hickey (field hockey, bowling, softball) and Garrett Sevier (football, basketball).

The awards presentation will air Monday, June 15 at 6 p.m. on CNY Central and stream at cnycentral.com.

