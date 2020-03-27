Section III releases all-league teams; Cato's Ramacus, Weedsport's Nemec named MVPs

Section III released its all-league teams on Friday for boys and girls basketball, and two players from Cayuga County were named most valuable player for their respective divisions.
In boys basketball Cato-Meridian's Marcus Ramacus was named MVP of the OHSL Patriot National League. Ramacus, a senior, led Cato-Meridian to a 12-9 overall record, averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game.
Ramacus' finest hour came on Jan. 29 when he led the Blue Devils to an upset over then-undefeated and eventual section champ Weedsport. Ramacus scored 32 of Cato-Meridian's 62 points in the win.
In a win over Manlius Pebble Hill on Feb. 14, Ramacus became the first Cato-Meridian player since the 1990s to reach 1,000 career points.
For girls basketball, Weedsport's Suzie Nemec capped off a stellar year by being named the OHSL Patriot National most valuable player.
Nemec, a junior, averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.4 steals for the Section III Class C runner-up Warriors. By season's end, Nemec was Section III's overall leading scorer.
Nemec was a major reason why Weedsport was able to win 21 straight games this season. She went on a torrid stretch in January, which saw her break the single-game scoring record twice. Nemec started off the month of January with 43 points against Little Falls to break the record. Later in the month against Cato-Meridian, Nemec smashed her own record with 50 points.
In a February game against Onondaga, Nemec became the latest player from Weedsport's varsity girls program to score 1,000 career points, though Nemec was the first since Kaitlin Hammersley to hit the milestone before her senior year.
All-league honors are chosen by the Section III coaches. Here are the rest of the selections from the Cayuga County area:
BOYS BASKETBALL
In the SCAC Empire division, Auburn's Jay Baranick and Troy Churney were both placed on the second team. Baranick, a senior, led the Maroons with 13.9 points per game, while Churney, a junior, was a nightly threat to record a triple double. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
For the OHSL Liberty National, Skaneateles' Nate Fouts (21.3 P/G) and Jack Whirtley (14.2 P/G) were selected for the first team, while Andrew Neumann is an honorable mention.
Joining Ramacus in the Patriot National league are teammates Trevor Lunkenheimer (9.9 P/G) and Robbie Krieger (8.7 P/G), who are both second-teamers. Austin Vincent is an honorable mention.
Also in the Patriot National league, Weedsport' seniors Jake Brown (10.4 P/G) and Aidan Mabbett (9.0 P/G) and junior Josh O'Connor (12.2 P/G) were named to the first team. Senior Joel Blumer (6.5 P/G) is on the second team, while juniors Mitch Feocco (7.7 P/G) and Tommy Sickler (6.0 P/G) are honorable mentions.
Port Byron sophomore Kody Kurtz (14.6 P/G) is also an honorable mention.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn's Doray DiLallo (10.0 P/G) was named to the first team in the SCAC Empire division, while teammate Marlee Solomon (4.3 P/G) is a second-teamer and Emma Nolan (5.7 P/G) is an honorable mention.
In the OHSL Liberty National, Skaneateles senior Maeve Canty (12.7 P/G) is a first-teamer, while junior Maddy Ramsgard (8.1 P/G) is a second-teamer.
Joining Nemec with Patriot National league honors is first-teamer Emma Stark (14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds per game), and second-teamers Sarah Carroll (9.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 assists per game) and Mariah Quigley (6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds per game). Weedsport coach Chris Vargason was also named the division's Coach of the Year.
Port Byron's Ava Mills (15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds per game) and Grace Ford (11.5 P/G) were both placed on the first team, and Jenna Mapley (7.4 points, 8.1 rebounds per game) made the second team.
Cato-Meridian seventh-grader Amber Clarke (6.9 P/G) was selected for the second team, and Lydia Cox (9.4 rebounds per game) was named an honorable mention.
