Section III releases all-league teams; Cato's Ramacus, Weedsport's Nemec named MVPs

Section III released its all-league teams on Friday for boys and girls basketball, and two players from Cayuga County were named most valuable player for their respective divisions.

In boys basketball Cato-Meridian's Marcus Ramacus was named MVP of the OHSL Patriot National League. Ramacus, a senior, led Cato-Meridian to a 12-9 overall record, averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game.

Ramacus' finest hour came on Jan. 29 when he led the Blue Devils to an upset over then-undefeated and eventual section champ Weedsport. Ramacus scored 32 of Cato-Meridian's 62 points in the win.

In a win over Manlius Pebble Hill on Feb. 14, Ramacus became the first Cato-Meridian player since the 1990s to reach 1,000 career points.

For girls basketball, Weedsport's Suzie Nemec capped off a stellar year by being named the OHSL Patriot National most valuable player.

Nemec, a junior, averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.4 steals for the Section III Class C runner-up Warriors. By season's end, Nemec was Section III's overall leading scorer.