Section IV postpones fall sports to spring; Cayuga County schools explain votes

Haight pointed out that schools have only been open for a week and need to maintain a healthy environment for an extended period of time if winter sports are to be permitted.

"If we could wave our magic wand and have COVID-19 gone, that would be wonderful. It's way above me on that, if we'll play winter sports," Haight said. "Health and fitness, and getting kids active, is what I want to see. We look out for the emotional and social health of the kids, and by being able to offer (offseason conditioning) in the fall for the kids to participate in ... they'll be around their friends and we'll follow all the guidelines. The kids will have that enjoyment of playing sport, and that's what they need."

Union Springs

Union Springs' vote to postpone fall sports was a collaborative decision from several administrators within the district, including the athletic director Salls, superintendent Jarett Powers, and the board of education.

The final decision was not made until last week, but Salls said all the possible challenges of playing sports this fall have been under discussion for several months. Transportation issues, such as how many athletes can fit on a single bus or a potential struggle to play games at a reasonable time of day, were among Union Springs' chief concerns.