Section IV postpones fall sports to spring; Cayuga County schools explain votes

Last week, the Interscholastic Athletic Conference within Section IV announced that it was postponing all fall sports to the spring, in what will be deemed "Fall Sports Season II," scheduled to begin in March.
On Tuesday, Section IV as a whole followed suit, despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing in August that several low- and moderate-risk fall sports, like soccer, field hockey, and cross country, could begin Sept. 21.
Three Cayuga County schools — Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs — all cast separate votes in last week's IAC meeting and to Section IV regarding fall sports. Southern Cayuga and Union Springs, in both instances, voted to delay fall sports until March, while Moravia voted to resume fall sports on Sept. 21.
In its press release Tuesday, Section IV revealed that of the 70 member schools, 59 school districts voted to postpone, 10 voted to play Sept. 21, and one school district abstained.
In interviews with The Citizen on Tuesday, Moravia athletic director Todd Mulvaney, Southern Cayuga athletic director Cathy Haight, and Union Springs athletic director Todd Salls explained their votes.
Southern Cayuga
On Sept. 9, the NYSPHSAA made the decision to postpone high school football and volleyball to March for fall sports season II. While the Southern Cayuga School District already intended to postpone fall sports prior to that decision, the NYSPHSAA's announcement "solidified" Southern Cayuga's stance.
"The superintendents and principals have worked hard to make it safe for students to come back to school. The feeling was that opening it up and us going to play against other kids would make it an unsafe situation," Haight said. "The health and safety of the student-athletes, and the rest of the students at school, was our biggest determining factor to waylay fall sports.
"Did I want to see the kids playing sports? Heck yeah. That's why I'm an athletic director, but it's that balance."
Haight also cited transportation as a logistical issue.
And while she commended Cayuga County for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted that Southern Cayuga's sports programs host or travel to schools in Tompkins County, where there have been spikes in positive cases, particularly on the college campuses, and that transmission was a concern.
In the fall, Southern Cayuga typically offers boys soccer, cross country, volleyball and girls swimming. The girls varsity soccer team also had the participation numbers to return this fall after a one-year absence. However, unlike other schools in Cayuga County, Southern Cayuga does not have a football program. Haight said the smaller amount of fall sports offerings was not a factor in the school district's vote to postpone.
Starting Sept. 21, or "sometime that week," Southern Cayuga will begin offering conditioning workouts for fall, winter and spring student-athletes to help them prepare for upcoming seasons. Winter sports in some areas of the state are currently set to begin Nov. 30, though sports such as basketball, hockey and wrestling — Southern Cayuga does not offer the latter two sports — are considered high-risk and still need return approval from Cuomo.
Haight pointed out that schools have only been open for a week and need to maintain a healthy environment for an extended period of time if winter sports are to be permitted.
"If we could wave our magic wand and have COVID-19 gone, that would be wonderful. It's way above me on that, if we'll play winter sports," Haight said. "Health and fitness, and getting kids active, is what I want to see. We look out for the emotional and social health of the kids, and by being able to offer (offseason conditioning) in the fall for the kids to participate in ... they'll be around their friends and we'll follow all the guidelines. The kids will have that enjoyment of playing sport, and that's what they need."
Union Springs
Union Springs' vote to postpone fall sports was a collaborative decision from several administrators within the district, including the athletic director Salls, superintendent Jarett Powers, and the board of education.
The final decision was not made until last week, but Salls said all the possible challenges of playing sports this fall have been under discussion for several months. Transportation issues, such as how many athletes can fit on a single bus or a potential struggle to play games at a reasonable time of day, were among Union Springs' chief concerns.
"Our No. 1 reason for postponing was the safety and well-being of our student-athletes," Salls said. "With these uncharted times, it was just difficult to start athletics when we're really just getting our feet running with school."
Union Springs' decision is complicated by the fact that the school district is merged with Port Byron, a Section III school, for several athletic programs. Port Byron hosts the schools' football, cross country and field hockey programs, while Union Springs hosts the boys and girls soccer programs.
On Saturday, the Port Byron Central School District announced on its Facebook page that it was postponing fall sports, one day after Section III announced it was following through with fall sports starting Sept. 21. Administrators from Port Byron have not yet responded to requests for comment, and it is unclear how much Union Springs' decision impacted Port Byron's.
Salls made it clear that while there was communication between the two school districts, Union Springs first and foremost "had to make our own school's decision with what was right for us.
"It does make it difficult, being that both of our schools are in different sections, and the sections went in opposite directions," Salls said. "I think it worked out best for all of our students, that we are aligned together. It didn't necessarily have to work out that way, but I think it might work out better for all of our students to go that way."
Salls added that there's a chance the delayed fall sports season, which would begin March 1, could allow for more games than any fall sports schedule that would begin in late September.
"With the fall season starting next Monday, and the 10 practices (required by the state before games can be played), that takes you to Oct. 1. I don't know how long you can play soccer outside ... it might not be the most comfortable thing for a student-athlete. Maybe the weather will be even better with a shortened season in March and April."
Moravia
The zag to Southern Cayuga's and Union Springs' zig, Moravia was one of the 10 Section IV schools whose preference was to play sports this fall, according to the athletic director Mulvaney, who collaborated with superintendent John Birmingham and the board of education.
"We preferred to play right now. We wanted to play this upcoming fall season," Mulvaney said. "We were willing to take those extra safety precautions to give our student-athletes the opportunity to play this fall.
"I feel bad for our community and I feel bad for our student-athletes. I feel this was gonna be a good opportunity to get back to school and have athletics going again. I just feel disappointed they're not gonna have that chance again until January."
While it's now a moot point, Mulvaney said there was never any consideration to play outside of the IAC, because that would prohibit the school's ability to play in league championships or postseason play if either happens later this academic year.
Acknowledging that it would've been a "heavy load" on those involved with transportation, Mulvaney was confident that Moravia could've gotten student-athletes to road games and back safely.
"We're just fortunate we have a great team," Mulvaney said. "They are all willing to do what's best for the student-athletes. They knew it was going to be a heavy lift, but they were prepared to do what they needed to do to give those kids an opportunity."
Like the other schools, Moravia intends to begin offseason conditioning for its sports offerings on Sept. 21.
