Seismic move: Sabres surprise by signing former Hart winner Hall

"Just because it's one year shouldn't give any indication we only wanted one year," Adams said. "We believe in Taylor as a player and a person and we hope this turns into a long-term relationship for both sides that works. So we'll see where that goes."

The Sabres were not considered much of a candidate to sign Hall because of their nine-year playoff drought and Hall's clear desire to play on a winning team. Hall's teams did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his first seven seasons in the league. And until being traded to Arizona, he had played just five postseason games in his career, a 2018 first-round loss to Tampa Bay with New Jersey.

Hall appeared in all nine playoff games for Arizona this season, posting two goals and four assists. The Coyotes beat Nashville, 3-1, in the qualifying round before losing to Colorado in five games in the first round.

Asked following the Coyotes' elimination from the Edmonton bubble what his free-agent priorities would be, Hall said, "I think, honestly, it's probably all winning. Any player at this stage in their career that has had the career that I've had, 10 seasons, only make the playoffs twice, that's really what I'm after. So we'll see what happens there."