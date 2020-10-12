Seismic move: Sabres surprise by signing former Hart winner Hall

This was a major move for the Buffalo Sabres and first-year General Manager Kevyn Adams. No one in the hockey world had any inkling it was coming.
The Sabres sent shockwaves through the NHL Sunday night, instantly transforming their head-scratching free agency period into a huge windfall by signing left winger Taylor Hall – the 2018 Hart Trophy winner with the New Jersey Devils – to a one-year, $8 million contract.
Hall, who finished last season with the Arizona Coyotes, was considered the top free-agent forward available in the league and immediately slots in to Buffalo's top line at left wing with center Jack Eichel.
Hall, who entered the league in 2010-11, has tallied 218 goals (23rd in that span) and 563 points (32nd in that span).
"Awesome signing," Eichel said in a text to ESPN's John Buccigross.
It's a stunning move when you consider that most experts assumed Hall was talking to playoff-caliber teams. Many feelings around the league were that Hall might be headed to the Boston Bruins. Columbus, Colorado and Nashville were also believed to be suitors. Hall gets paid in the short term and instantly becomes a top available asset at the trade deadline if the Sabres struggle next season and he opts to waive his no-trade clause.
In a conference call Sunday night, Adams said Hall was the team's top target in free agency and that he initiated talks with Hall's representatives immediately Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, coach Ralph Krueger also had several direct conversations with Hall. The 28-year-old was taken No. 1 overall by Edmonton in 2010 and played under Krueger when Krueger was both an assistant for the Oilers and the head coach for the 2013 lockout season.
Hall had five head coaches and no playoff appearances during his six seasons in Edmonton, and credits the Sabres' new coach with teaching him the importance of remaining positive.
"I had a great experience with him," Hall told The News when asked about Krueger prior to a Devils game in KeyBank Center last season. "Two years he was an assistant coach, and he looked after the (defense). Even then, speaking with him, obviously his attitude was evident. The way he looks at life and hockey was always positive. It was always great chatting with him. We had the lockout-shortened year where he was head coach and really enjoyed playing for him, whether it was his systems or the environment he created at the arena. I thought it was always great to be around the arena then.
"I’m really happy to see him back in the NHL. I think that’s where he belongs. I know they’re not doing as well as they want lately, but I think he’s the right guy for the job here."
Adams acknowledged the Krueger connection was a key factor.
"Very important," Adams said. "I think the way that Ralph had built a relationship in his time with Taylor previously absolutely played a big role in this. It became very clear quickly there was interest and Taylor had an interest in being here and being part of something special and here's where we got to, so it's exciting."
Hall had 16 goals and 36 assists in 65 games last season between New Jersey and Arizona after getting dealt to the Coyotes in mid-December after the Devils had quickly fallen out of the playoff hunt. In his 2017-18 Hart season, he was a 39-goal, 93-point player for the Devils, setting career highs in both categories.
The hope is that he can approach those numbers again playing with Eichel, who helped lift Jeff Skinner to a 40-goal season -- and an eight-year, $72 million contract -- two years ago. Adams said Hall closely studied the Sabres' roster and knew a chance to play with Eichel was in the offing.
"It definitely played a role and we see this as a really good fit," Adams said. "We're very fortunate here in Buffalo to have one of the elite centers in the game and we feel we're adding one of the elite wingers in the game. We're excited about the potential of that."
The signing of Hall and the trade acquisition of Eric Staal gives the Sabres a much more formidable top six forward group, with Eichel having Hall on his left wing and Staal likely to have Skinner on his left. That would leave Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart to man the two right wings.
Adams said the one-year deal was a way to get the Sabres' relationship with Hall going but isn't necessarily what either side's long-term vision is. With league revenues in turmoil due to the pandemic, Hall clearly didn't get the combination of term and dollars he hoped for, so instead opted for a bet-on-himself kind of deal.
"Just because it's one year shouldn't give any indication we only wanted one year," Adams said. "We believe in Taylor as a player and a person and we hope this turns into a long-term relationship for both sides that works. So we'll see where that goes."
The Sabres were not considered much of a candidate to sign Hall because of their nine-year playoff drought and Hall's clear desire to play on a winning team. Hall's teams did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his first seven seasons in the league. And until being traded to Arizona, he had played just five postseason games in his career, a 2018 first-round loss to Tampa Bay with New Jersey.
Hall appeared in all nine playoff games for Arizona this season, posting two goals and four assists. The Coyotes beat Nashville, 3-1, in the qualifying round before losing to Colorado in five games in the first round.
Asked following the Coyotes' elimination from the Edmonton bubble what his free-agent priorities would be, Hall said, "I think, honestly, it's probably all winning. Any player at this stage in their career that has had the career that I've had, 10 seasons, only make the playoffs twice, that's really what I'm after. So we'll see what happens there."
The acquisition of Hall certainly helps the Sabres at a time when fellow Atlantic Division teams have been busy remaking their rosters. Ottawa and Detroit had three of the top five picks in last week's NHL Draft, and the Senators acquired goaltender Matt Murray from Pittsburgh in a trade. The Florida Panthers have also been active, trading for Pittsburgh winger Patric Hornqvist and signing free agent defenseman Radko Gudas.
The Sabres have just over $13.6 million in cap space remaining but still have to account for arbitration awards for Reinhart, Olofsson and goalie Linus Ullmark. Adams wouldn't give any hints to further plans but the team has a surplus on defense and still needs an upgrade in goal.
