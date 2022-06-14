Seniors descend on Cortland for Empire State Senior Games

The tennis courts at SUNY Cortland buzzed Monday morning as a group of players over 55 played tennis.

“I think they are losing,” said Ron VanNorstrand, who watched his friends at the bench next to the court. “But it’s OK.”

His friends and dozens of other tennis players will compete today and tomorrow as part of the Empire State Senior Game in Cortland, which starts from June 11 and ends June 18.

Hundreds of participants have come to Cortland for about 20 individual and team sports, including tennis, golf, badminton, track and field, bowling, and cycling.

Many of the events are at SUNY Cortland, but some take competitors to Groton, Camillus, Aurora, Locke and Tully and events off campus but closer, such as bowling at Cort-Lanes on Tompkins Street in Cortlandville.

All these people who came from outside of Cortland boost the economy of Cortland County, said Michelle Enright, the executive director of Cortland County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our sports facilities and all the other great amenities that our county has to offer,” she said in an email. “We are a hot spot for athletic tourism – from the ESSG to multi-team tournaments at Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex, and collegiate play – the continued growth of these events shows Cortland County is a desirable place for visitors to come and invest their time and resources.”

“We are busier Tuesday and Wednesday this week,” said Kelly Foster, the general manager of Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites in Cortlandville. “Senior game is definitely a business driver in Cortland.”

This is the first time VanNorstrand of Syracuse came to the game as a companion. At the age of 76, he is considering next year's game, inspired by some players over 80. "It's amazing," he said.

The "amazing" people he referred to were Tom Dautenhahn, 86, and Gerry Rehkugler, 87, who played singles against each other. They all have more than 20 years of history in the game.

“I am here to play in Pittsburgh in the national senior game next year in July,” Dautenhahn of Ohio said.

“He is coming here to upset the whole thing here,” Rehkugler said of Dautenhahn.

They say they will qualify for next year's nationals in Pittsburgh because of a shortage of competitors.

“This year is 35. Last year was 50. It’s a little bit less this year,” said event coordinator Sam Corso. “Before the pandemic, we had like 80. Next year it will be bigger. We will have more players.”

But it didn't seem to make a difference how many people attended because they just had a good time. "Every morning I wake up and it's a blessing," Dautenhahn said. "We play it for fun."

“I mean, I like to win. You don’t play the game because you want to lose,” John Garrett of Syracuse said. “But tennis is my push to stay in shape. I just want to play well.”

Enright said she would like Cortland to offer the visitors a wonderful experience.

“We encourage visitors to pop into the visitors center in between competitions to browse the local brochures and ask the CVB staff to point them to the county’s sights, restaurants and events,” she said.

Cortland might make it, at least for Dautenhahn and his daughter – Dautenhahn will play mixed doubles with his daughter Eva Gregory, 61, before returning Tuesday to Ohio.

“It’s my first time to play with him.I personally hadn’t played a whole lot and he encouraged me to do more practices,” she said. “He always beats me at everything, no matter what. It’s really nice playing with him.”

